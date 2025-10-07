The Spy Dog series is being pulled from school shelves after a link inside editions was taken over by explicit content

A popular series of children's books is being pulled from shelves after a link inside several editions was hijacked with pornographic content. Picture: LBC Composite/Penguin Random House

By Chay Quinn

A popular series of children's books is being pulled from shelves after a link inside several editions was hijacked with pornographic content.

A companion link printed inside Andrew Cope's Spy Dog series now directs children towards an adult website, including explicit content featuring children's characters. Puffin, the publisher of the series, is now working to pull the affected editions from primary schools and bookshops after horrified parents tried to use the link to access a companion website that has more information about the characters - but were met with pornographic videos. The URL was once used to host more information about the main characters in the series, undercover spy dogs. A page featured in the back of several of the Spy Dog series books read: "Discover even more about Lara, Spud, and Star. Meet them at their OFFICIAL WEBSITE". Read More: Online Safety Act ‘ignores predators hiding in plain sight’: amid warning warns anonymity on social media leaves children at risk Read More: Online Safety Act to be tightened on self-harm exposure

The link promises additional content about the characters within the books. Picture: LBC

After being approached by LBC, Puffin said that the URL had once belonged to Andrew Cope but the domain printed in the book had subsequently been acquired by a third party. Puffin added that they are now working hard to remove the website, but added it is added that it is "an in-depth and complex legal process and will take time". The firm is known for printing titles including Charlotte's Web, Worzel Gummidge and several of the Chronicles of Narnia series. Puffin added that they "have immediately paused on the sale and distribution of the books whilst we deal with this matter".

Several different editions from the series have been affected by the linkjacking. Picture: Global

"We are currently working with retail and education and library partners to remove the books from shelves for the time being". The publisher, a subsidiary of Penguin Random House, added that the website and the content featured on it has no association with either Puffin or Andrew Cope.

Puffin is known for printing titles including Charlotte's Web, Worzel Gummidge and several of the Chronicles of Narnia series. Picture: LBC

A statement from Puffin and Mr Cope said: "In some editions of the Spy Dog, Spy Cat and Spy Pups series there is a reference to the author, Andrew Cope’s, former website for the series which was owned and managed by him. "We understand an unconnected third party has very recently taken control of the domain name and is using it to display a different website with inappropriate adult content. "This website is not associated with Puffin or Andrew Cope. We are asking people not to visit the website and ensure that children do not visit it either."

The publisher, a subsidiary of Penguin Random House, added that the website and the content featured on it has no association with either Puffin or Andrew Cope. Picture: LBC