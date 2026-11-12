Two Iranian men have been found guilty of engaging in conduct likely to assist Iran’s intelligence service.

Mostafa Sepahvand, 41, and Farhad Javadi Manesh, 46, carried out surveillance and reconnaissance between August 2024 and March last year in a bid to inflict violence on “subjects” in the UK.

These “subjects” included journalists for London-based Persian broadcaster Iran International, Mojtaba Pourmohsen and Kambiz Hosseini, and a founding member of UK Lawyers for Israel, Jonathan Turner.

This was being carried out on behalf of Iran's foreign intelligence service in order to attack them "as retribution ​for their criticism of the Iranian regime", prosecutors said.

The defendants visited addresses linked to their targets, took photos and videos and used platforms such as ChatGPT to research them online.