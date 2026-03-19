The market for malware capable of stealing data and cryptocurrency is flourishing, with researchers at Google and cybersecurity firms iVerify and Lookout revealing the discovery of a new hacking tool.

The technique, known as DarkSword, is being used by Russian hackers, taking over devices running iOS 18 that simply visit infected websites.

The technique doesn't affect the latest updated versions of iOS, but close to a quarter of iPhones still use the previous operating system.

iVerify's cofounder and CEO, Rocky Cole, said “A vast number of iOS users could have all of their personal data stolen simply for visiting a popular website.

“Hundreds of millions of people who are still using older Apple devices or older operating system versions remain vulnerable.”

The latest hacking discovery comes just two weeks after a more sophisticated hacking toolkit was discovered being used by what Google described as a Russian state-sponsored espionage group, alongside other hacker groups.

Read more: Major Chinese hacking operation 'tapped Downing Street phones' for years

Read more: Britain is racing to build killer drones, but what if hackers turn them against us?