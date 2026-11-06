Footage submitted to the court showed the man taking part in a go-karting competition and hitting the gym - while suing the Home Office £7m for fake injuries

He was spotted taking his children to school and visiting restaurants, and found online that he had also taken part in a go-karting competition. Picture: Peter Fusek/Alamy

By Issy Clarke

A Sri Lankan migrant who sued the Home Office for £7million over injuries suffered in a detention centre was filmed go-karting and working out at the gym, a court has heard.

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The Home Office provided evidence earlier this year showing that Mr Gopalakrishnan “does not now suffer from a serious mental health condition, and likely never did”. Picture: Russell Hart/Alamy

He later sued for more than £7m over injuries allegedly suffered while detained from September 2013 to February 2014. He claimed to have suffered from a severe depressive illness with psychotic symptoms until 2023 and continued to suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder. The Home Office provided evidence earlier this year showing that Mr Gopalakrishnan “does not now suffer from a serious mental health condition, and likely never did”. This included footage of Mr Gopalakrishnan driving a car and exercising at a gym for an hour, Mr Justice Mansfield said.

Mr Gopalakrishnan also claimed he did not have the mental capacity to conduct the claim, and was helped by a woman named Reena Mathew, who was said to have voluntarily cared for him. But evidence also showed that Mr Gopalakrishnan and Ms Mathew had been in a relationship for more than 10 years and had three children together, with Mr Justice Mansfield finding that the two “acted together” in the false damages claim. He said: “The claimant has deliberately fabricated or grossly exaggerated his symptoms, in collaboration with Ms Mathew, for the purposes of pursuing a claim for damages put at over £7 million.

They spotted him taking his children to school and visiting restaurants, and found online that he had also taken part in a go-karting competition. Picture: Peter Fusek/Alamy

“The sums claimed were based on a fabrication and were without basis. He continued: “The story of the complete destruction of the claimant’s life as an independent adult would be tragic, and the story of Ms Mathew’s devoted care for him would be inspiring, if any of it were true.” Ms Mathew acted as his “litigation friend” in the claim, someone who makes decisions about court cases on behalf of those who do not have the mental capacity to manage the case themselves. In April, she told the court that Mr Gopalakrishnan’s condition had only improved “ever so slightly” and that he “requires a lot of day-to-day support”.