A “devious” thief who stole luggage containing £175,000 worth of items has been jailed for 22 months.

CCTV footage shows Bilal Arbaoui, 32, wheeling the gold hard-shelled suitcase around after the “devious and pre-planned distraction theft which caused the victim great distress”, the British Transport Police (BTP) said.

Arbaoui, of Neasden Lane, north-west London, pleaded guilty to theft and was sentenced at Inner London Crown Court to 22 months’ imprisonment as well as being ordered to pay a surcharge of £187.

His victim had just arrived in London on the Eurostar from Paris on April 11.

She was waiting for her taxi outside St Pancras Station when a stranger claimed her trousers were dirty.