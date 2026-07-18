In the Western world, democracy is the very bedrock of our way of life.

We rightly honour the sacrifices of previous generations, those brave souls who fought in the Second World War and subsequent conflicts to ensure our fundamental freedoms survived. Yet today, when we are confronted with relentless news of public servants being harassed, targeted, and in the most tragic cases, murdered, we must act to protect them.

No one should have to face the threat of violence simply for representing their constituents. No lives should be exposed to such violence. When such horrific incidents do occur, it conveys in a chilling fashion that democracy itself is being disrespected, targeted and placed under siege.

Increasing security concerns:

Here in the UK, people are shocked by the death of former Conservative MP and Reform UK figure Anne Widdecombe. The fact that counter-terrorism police have taken on this case indeed says something about the gravity of the current threat environment.

As a specialist in personal safety and protective intelligence, I keep up to date with the different types of threats that plague society and specific groups. More than that, I scout into the horizon for future threats. In security, preparation is paramount.

Over the last couple of years, I've had more individuals and organisations from the geopolitical space come to me with concerns about personal safety. Sometimes, they need a particular type of security service such as close protection or event security. Increasingly, they want to know how they can mitigate risk and enhance their self-protection capabilities.

It's always important that those in prominent roles are provided with adequate levels of protection. That said, as someone who has delivered personal safety training for many years to both security professionals and high-profile figures, it's incredibly valuable if individuals also enhance their own skills and understanding of the threats. I've noticed that those in the US political sphere are particularly ready to take measures to address political violence.

The threats are now on "both sides of the Atlantic":

A couple of months ago, a US organisation contacted me for a recommendation for security in preparation for a private 4 July party. They were aware of the threats that are out there- threats I shall discuss shortly. Their event went smoothly with both discreet and overt security personnel deployed on the ground along with pre-event vetting. Precautionary measures are not a luxury; they are a necessity to ensure people's safety.

I recently discussed these pressing issues with Greg Swenson, the Chairman of Republicans Overseas UK and co-founder of The Hamilton Society. As a highly respected international political commentator who regularly appears on LBC, Sky, GB News, the BBC, Fox, and TalkTV, Greg is acutely aware of the realities facing those in the public eye.

Our ongoing discussions have focused heavily on the practicalities of personal safety for individuals operating within the political arena. Sharing insights with commentators who are actively on the frontlines of public discourse only reinforces a critical truth: the demand for robust, proactive security strategy has never been more urgent.

In previous LBC opinion pieces, I shared insights regarding the lone shooter incident that culminated in a failed assassination attempt on Donald Trump. More recently, we witnessed the deeply concerning security breach at the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton, where the US Secret Service successfully prevented what could have been a fatal incident involving the loss of many lives. Lone shooter incidents and political violence are something that US security organisations accept as very much a part of the intensifying threat landscape. As Greg Swenson points out, "political violence is real."

Swenson goes on to say that this violence is occurring "on both sides of the Atlantic". He points out that there are extremist groups that continue to harass politicians and law enforcement. Then, there are those lone shooters who have actually been "inspired or even encouraged to commit political violence" by radical politicians who refuse to condone violence.



The US has been forced to enhance security measures and adapt to new threats. Looking at the incidents of political violence in the UK, it's clear that more needs to be done to ensure the safety of politicians here.





Increased exposure:



When organisations or high-profile individuals require specialist close protection, securing expert consultation is vital. Standards across the private security industry vary dramatically, and navigating these differences requires deep operational insight. Clients cannot afford to settle for a mere physical presence. They require a dedicated security detail that thoroughly understands the specific, nuanced threats they face and is backed by the operational resilience needed to manage sudden, high-stakes crises.



The adversaries targeting public figures today are increasingly sophisticated and volatile. They are often highly determined, potentially armed, and operating with a single-minded, sometimes unhinged focus on committing violence. In such an unforgiving environment, mediocre security is simply not an option.



Bob Sawers, the managing director at Audere Group, a top-tier security and risk intelligence company, explains how politicians today are so much more vulnerable: "What makes the current environment particularly concerning is the convergence of accessibility, polarisation and technology. Public figures are easier to identify, track and target than ever before, while AI and other digital tools can help malicious actors gather information, plan activity and amplify harmful narratives at scale."

Sawers is a former officer in the British Army. He conveys a dapper, highly perceptive demeanour combined with in-depth frontline operational savvy, equipping him with a solid understanding of both global and domestic threats.

Primal violence:

Unlike in the US, where firearms dominate the threat landscape, attackers in the UK frequently resort to primal, easily accessible weapons. The tragic murder of Sir David Amess in 2021 remains a stark reminder of this vulnerability. Sir David was stabbed multiple times with a standard kitchen knife during a constituency surgery- a brutal act of terror that deeply affected the nation.

In almost every such case, the aggressor has conducted extensive research on their intended target. They rely on the internet to study their victim's routines, learn techniques for committing violence, and identify ways to exploit gaps in basic physical security.

Because constituency staff, researchers, and volunteers are often the first line of contact, it is absolutely vital that they are equipped with threat awareness and detection training. Whenever I consult with organisations, I make it a priority to dedicate significant time to edged-weapon awareness and practical survival tactics.

Raising the standard of protection:

This urgent need for enhanced security standards was recently highlighted in an insightful LBC opinion piece by journalist EJ Ward. Examining the contemporary threat landscape, Ward detailed how intelligence briefs indicate that a major terror attack remains highly likely, reinforcing the argument that highly trained close protection officers are no longer a luxury but an absolute necessity.

Perry, a veteran of 1 Para who operated within the elite Special Forces Support Group (SFSG), brings a lifetime of operational rigour to the private sector. When deploying media safety advisers to protect journalists on the ground, he mandates that every operator complete his company's intensive, specialised training curriculum. This curriculum is built directly upon his decades of experience guiding news teams through active conflict zones and high-threat environments globally.

For Perry, the reality of political violence is not an academic concept. Growing up in Belfast during the height of the Troubles, he witnessed firsthand the devastating impact of civil conflict and targeted terror. It is this profound personal and professional understanding that drives his insistence on uncompromising training standards.

Audere Group, which provides close protection, investigation services, cyber security capabilities and risk intelligence for companies and high-profile figures around the world, carefully recruits seasoned professionals from elite military units and the intelligence services

More certainly needs to be done to protect politicians, as EJ Ward, who, along with his team, has been stringently analysing current security provided to politicians, including Cabinet Ministers, comments: "Politicians in Britain have been living in real danger for years."

Neutralising the online pools of hate:

Much of the violence against politicians is fuelled by hatred stoked up in internet chat rooms and deeply weaponised social media content. This hatred also needs to be countered in more psychological and cognitive ways. So far, we've looked at the physical threats to politicians, however, we can't overlook the immense amount of verbal and psychological abuse dished out from behind a keyboard. Sometimes, the hatred runs deep, and politicians and their families will even receive death threats. That's why it's so important to report online abuse to the police.

The grey zone threat:

We can't overlook a threat trend that is taking place more and more against the backdrop of hybrid warfare delivered by hostile foreign states. This involves the use of proxies to carry out acts of sabotage, intelligence gathering and intimidation. Here, the foreign state may utilise unknown parties hungry for acknowledgement or financial reward, as well as criminal gangs with a street readiness. Grey zone warfare, which is certainly used against politicians, is an area frequently highlighted by Sean Wiswesser, a retired senior operations officer with the CIA and a prominent specialist in Russian intelligence.

Wiswesser is the author of an increasingly well-known book titled: Tradecraft, Tactics, and Dirty Tricks: Russian Intelligence and Putin's Secret War. His book provides an in-depth understanding of some of the tactics used by various foreign states against Western politicians. Perhaps it should be considered essential reading in Parliament.

Understanding that our politicians are being targeted not just by isolated, angry individuals, but by coordinated, state-sponsored hybrid campaigns is crucial. It forces us to realise that protecting our leaders is no longer just about physical bodyguards, it is a matter of safeguarding national security itself.

Mitigating risks:

When we assess these escalating threats and factor in the hard-earned insights of seasoned security professionals with genuine operational mileage, it becomes clear that raising awareness is not fear-mongering. It is a necessary recalibration.

The burden of vigilance no longer rests solely on the shoulders of protective details or law enforcement. Today, public servants, their immediate support teams, and even members of the public must heighten their awareness of the shifting ways in which hostility manifests.

Among politicians, responses to this new reality will understandably differ. Some are deeply concerned for their personal safety, while others will instinctively downplay the threat, reluctant to alter how they interact with the public. However, whether a public figure is supported by a full close-protection team or operates entirely on their own, one foundational tool remains non-negotiable: situational awareness.

One of my close professional peers is Thomas Pecora, a former CIA officer who spent a significant portion of his career in the agency's highly clandestine Global Response Staff (GRS). This specialised unit is tasked with high-risk protective operations, often operating in active war zones and hostile environments where standard security parameters simply do not exist.

Despite his formidable background, Pecora is remarkably mild-mannered, defined by an innate readiness to help others navigate risk. Whenever he's in London, our conversations naturally turn to contemporary security subjects and advanced personal safety strategies.

Operators from this background understand that protective security is not about theatrical displays of force. Instead, it relies on a low-profile footprint, meticulous contingency planning, and the ability to read a rapidly changing environment before a crisis erupts.

Cultivating a tactical mindset:

Throughout his career, Thomas has countered the full spectrum of modern threat vectors. He understands the methodologies hostile actors use to target political and government figures, from vehicle-as-weapon attacks and lone-shooter assaults to highly organised kidnappings. Again, aligning with what I convey in my hybrid tactical training approach -Tri-Tier, Thomas strongly advocates the critical importance of reading a room, assessing an environment, and maintaining tactical distance the moment a potential threat is identified. These are highly practical, transferable habits that can be taught to politicians, civil servants, and administrative staff across government organisations.

To return to our central premise: in the world of security, preparation is paramount. We cannot always control the hostility in the world around us, but we can absolutely control how prepared we are to face it.

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Aran Dharmeratnam is an internationally known security consultant involved in risk intelligence and private investigations. He is also the founder of Tri-Tier - providing high-profile figures and organisations with specialised self-protection and resilience training. His commentary has featured across numerous media publications and he recently appeared on The Martial Podcast.

LBC Opinion provides a platform for diverse opinions on current affairs and matters of public interest.

The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official LBC position.

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