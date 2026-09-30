The Indian pilot, named by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as Smit Machchhar, is said to have saved the lives of 174 people aboard the FlyDubai flight.

A pilot stabbed aboard a flight bound for Tel Aviv heroically managed to let passengers into the cockpit despite his wounds. Picture: Getty

By Chay Quinn

A pilot stabbed aboard a flight bound for Tel Aviv heroically managed to let passengers into the cockpit despite his wounds.

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The Indian pilot, named by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as Smit Machchhar, is said to have saved the lives of 174 people aboard the FlyDubai flight. Mr Netanyahu hailed Smit as a "true hero" for helping to foil an attempted hijacking. Two off-duty pilots on board managed to take over the controls and carry out the emergency landing in Saudi Arabia after passengers overpowered the attacker as he attempted to crash the FlyDubai jet. One pilot, who is British and another, described as "European," were in transit on the flight when the attempted hijacking took place. Read More: Mass walkout at UN General Assembly as Netanyahu begins address and blasts 'moral cowards' for leaving Read More: Broadcaster Dame Esther Rantzen dies aged 86 after cancer battle - as family pay tribute to 'cherished grandmother' and 'most wonderful mother'

My salute to the Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar for his extraordinary bravery.



Despite being stabbed and seriously injured, he fought back, resisted, opened the cockpit door, and enabled passengers and crew to overpower the attacker — preventing a catastrophic mid-air… — Benjamin Netanyahu - בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) September 30, 2026

Both the original pilot and his co-pilot suffered knife wounds during the cockpit struggle, with shocking video footage showing the pair lying on the floor covered in blood. Passenger Almog Itali said: "There were two pilots in the front, one stabbed the other, and there were two spare pilots who were supposed to operate the next flight. A hijack alert was sent from FlyDubai flight FZ1073 as the plane plunged 14,000 feet in the space of a few minutes. Read more: 'We've taken control of the situation': Moment passengers help stop knife attacking pilot on Israel-bound plane Read more: LIVE: Knife-wielding pilot ‘attacked colleague before being overpowered by passengers while trying to crash Israel-bound plane’

"The relief pilots are European, one of them British, who entered and pulled the aircraft up ... stabilised the plane and landed us in Saudi Arabia." Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu said the knife-wielding suspect has since been arrested and interrogated by Saudi authorities. His defence minister, Israel Katz, said the "jihadist" attacker "intended to kill" all 147 passengers, including 27 children. The plane had taken off from Dubai and was due to land in Tel Aviv. It was eventually diverted while flying over Jordanian airspace when a general emergency signal was flagged. It was then landed at the civilian and military base of Tabu in the kingdom, with 180 passengers on board. According to passengers, two off-duty pilots took over the controls after the original pair were injured.

A 7500 code was issued while flying over Saudi Arabia, which means a hijacking or unlawful interference was in motion. The underlying reasons for the incident are still unknown, Flydubai has said. Another passenger, identified only as Miriam, told Israel’s i24 channel that one of the pilots was stabbed and that there were moments she feared for her life. She said: "We just heard screams, and then the cockpit door opened and we saw a huge amount of blood. "The plane was completely out of control. There were moments when all of us here were certain we weren’t going to make it out alive."

A flight bound for Israel from the United Arab Emirates diverted to Saudi Arabia following a fight between the pilots rather than a hijacking, an Israeli official said on Wednesday. Picture: X