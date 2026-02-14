A 16-year-old boy has been charged with murder after an 18-year-old man was stabbed to death.

The Metropolitan Police said they were called to Victoria Road, Feltham, west London, at around 5pm on January 12 following reports of a stabbing.

Officers attended the scene, alongside the London Ambulance Service and London's Air Ambulance Service, and found an 18-year-old with multiple stab wounds.

He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The 18-year-old has since been named as Maliki Sharma, of Feltham, and his family continue to be supported by specialist officers, police said.

Police said a 16-year-old boy from Hounslow was charged with murder on Friday and appeared at Willesden Magistrates' Court on Saturday.

The boy, who cannot be named because of his age, has been remanded into custody and will next appear at the Old Bailey on Tuesday.

Two other 16-year-old boys, also from Hounslow, were charged with conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm.

They appeared at Wimbledon Magistrates' Court and Uxbridge Magistrates' Court on Saturday.

Both have been remanded into youth detention and will appear at the Old Bailey on Tuesday.

'Distressing'

Detective Chief Inspector Allam Bhangoo, who is leading the investigation, said: "My thoughts remain with Maliki's friends and family during this unimaginably difficult time.

"We understand that this incident has been distressing for the local community and residents can expect to see an increased police presence over the coming days."

Rhys Huskinson, 19, of North Road, Feltham was charged on Wednesday with affray and possession of an offensive weapon in connection with the investigation.

Police said that "following further inquiries and consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service" these charges were amended to attempted grievous bodily harm on Thursday.

Huskinson is remanded in custody to next appear at Isleworth Crown Court on March 11.