A suspected knifeman has been arrested and detained under the mental health act after an incident in central London.

Police were called to Leicester Square at around 1am on Sunday to reports of a man with a knife threatening members of the public.

Footage posted online shows heroic members of the public help tackle him to the ground, the Standard reported.

In the video the man, who was wearing a black coat, trousers and a blue rucksack, holds up what appears to be a knife as he is held to the ground.

He then orders everyone to "get away" before standing up.

The suspected knifeman is then dragged to the floor again by a hero security guard, before other security arrive.

Officers attended and found four men, aged in their 20s and 30s, with injuries. They are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.

A 50 year-old-man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of grievous bodily harm, possession of an offensive weapon, grievous bodily harm, affray and possession of a Class B drug, the Metropolitan Police said.

He has since been detained under the Mental Health Act, the force added.