A murder investigation has been launched after a 17-year old-boy died in Battersea in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Emergency services - including the Met, London Ambulance Service and Air Ambulance service - were called to Glycena Road in Battersea at around 4:20am following reports of an altercation.

A 17-year-old boy was treated for serious injuries at the scene but sadly pronounced dead shortly afterwards.

So far, no arrests have been made at this stage as officers carry out enquiries.

Police have urged anyone in the Lavender Hill area between 4am-5am - specifically Glycena Road, Acanthus Road or Pountney Road - who witnessed a group of males running is urged to come forward.

A large crime scene remains in place and several surrounding roads have been closed while investigations continue.

The next of kin of the victim - who has not yet been named or pictured - has been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

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