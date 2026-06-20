Hunt for murderer after boy, 17, stabbed to death in south London
Police were called to Battersea in the early hours of Sunday morning after reports of a stabbing
A murder investigation has been launched after a 17-year old-boy died in Battersea in the early hours of Sunday morning.
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Emergency services - including the Met, London Ambulance Service and Air Ambulance service - were called to Glycena Road in Battersea at around 4:20am following reports of an altercation.
A 17-year-old boy was treated for serious injuries at the scene but sadly pronounced dead shortly afterwards.
So far, no arrests have been made at this stage as officers carry out enquiries.
Police have urged anyone in the Lavender Hill area between 4am-5am - specifically Glycena Road, Acanthus Road or Pountney Road - who witnessed a group of males running is urged to come forward.
A large crime scene remains in place and several surrounding roads have been closed while investigations continue.
The next of kin of the victim - who has not yet been named or pictured - has been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.
Read more: Man, 21, dead and another wounded after double stabbing on London's Primrose Hill
Read more: Eleven NHS staff sacked for inappropriately accessing Nottingham stabbing victims' medical records
'Extremely difficult time'
Detective Chief Inspector Brian Howie, the Senior Investigating Officer leading the inquiry, said: "Our enquiries are progressing intensively, and our thoughts remain firmly with the victim's family at this extremely difficult time."
"I understand this incident will cause significant concern within the community. There is a continued and highly visible police presence in the area, and I would encourage anyone with concerns to approach officers at the scene."
Anyone in the Lavender Hill area between 4:00am and 5:00am, specifically Glycena Road, Acanthus Road or Pountney Road, and witnessed a group of males running, is urged to come forward.
He also added that any information, no matter how minor it may seem could prove to be vital.
"CCTV, doorbell camera or mobile phone footage may provide vital evidence."
"I would also urge members of the public not to assume that information has already been shared. Any detail could be of significant importance to the investigation."
Anyone with information or footage is asked to contact police on 101, quoting CAD 1567/20JUN26. Information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."