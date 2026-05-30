A teenager has been charged with murdering a 15-year-old boy who was fatally stabbed after a fight spilled out of a house party in north-east London.

Metropolitan Police officers were called to reports of a large gathering, disorder and people with machetes on Towpath Walk, Hackney, at 7.17pm on Monday.

Brayan David Saldarriaga, 15, was found with stab wounds in adjacent Poplar Close, Hackney.

London Ambulance Service and Air Ambulance Service also attended but Brayan, from Haringey, north London, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 16-year-old, who cannot be named because of his age, will appear at Thames Magistrates’ Court on Saturday.