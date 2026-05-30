Teen charged with murder after boy, 15, stabbed to death in fight at London house party
A teenager has been charged with murdering a 15-year-old boy who was fatally stabbed after a fight spilled out of a house party in north-east London.
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Metropolitan Police officers were called to reports of a large gathering, disorder and people with machetes on Towpath Walk, Hackney, at 7.17pm on Monday.
Brayan David Saldarriaga, 15, was found with stab wounds in adjacent Poplar Close, Hackney.
London Ambulance Service and Air Ambulance Service also attended but Brayan, from Haringey, north London, was pronounced dead at the scene.
A 16-year-old, who cannot be named because of his age, will appear at Thames Magistrates’ Court on Saturday.
'Tragic'
Detective Chief Inspector Lucie Card, leading the investigation, said previously: “Our thoughts remain with Brayan’s loved ones following this tragic incident.
“They have asked for privacy as they come to terms with Brayan’s death and we ask that their wishes are respected.”
The detective added: “We know there were a significant number of people who recorded the large gathering and the incident on their mobile phone.
“I would urge anyone who witnessed what happened or who has footage of the incident to come forward to police – your information could be vital.”
Anyone with information has been asked to contact police quoting the reference CAD 6692/25May or, to remain anonymous, Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 and online.