By Flaminia Luck

This is the moment a knifeman who stabbed two in a Jewish area of north London was brought down and Tasered by police.

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The victims - aged in their 30s and 70s - were stabbed in Golders Green just yards from a synagogue by a man who appeared to be targeting Jewish people on Tuesday morning. The two men, who were attacked shortly after 11am on Tuesday morning, suffered serious stab injuries but are said to be in a stable condition. One man was stabbed outside shops on Golders Green Road, while the other man was attacked on a side road outside a synagogue on Highfield Avenue, according to a local resident. They are both understood to be members of the orthodox community. Read more: LIVE UPDATES: Two stabbed as man goes on knife rampage outside north London synagogue

A man with a knife was seen running down the high street attempting to stab Jewish people in the area. Picture: Getty

Jewish youths gather at the police cordon. Picture: Getty

One witness to Wednesday’s incident described the suspect walking away from the scene as one of the victims bled from his neck. A 45-year-old man who was detained at the scene has been arrested on suspicion of of attempted murder. Footage shows the suspect, who is wearing a white T-shirt and grey trousers under a navy jacket as well as a backpack, being Tasered in the road by two officers as sirens wail and people shout in the background. Cars also swerve to avoid the chaos as the suspect lies on the ground as one of the officers kicks him in the head. The Metropolitan Police said the suspect tried to stab police officers before he was brought down.

Police attend the scene where two people were stabbed. Picture: Getty

Items, including clothes and trainers, are pictured strewn in the road inside a Police cordon. Picture: Getty

Scotland Yard said in a statement that counter terror police would be leading the investigation. A spokesman said officers responded following reports of people being stabbed in Highfield Avenue, Barnet. “The suspect also attempted to stab police officers, and was Tasered before being arrested. No officers were injured. “Two men – one in his 70s and one in his 30s – were treated at the scene for stab wounds. They have been taken to hospital and both are in a stable condition.“ A 45-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. He was taken into custody, where he remains. We are working to establish his nationality and background. “Specialist officers from Counter Terrorism Policing are leading the investigation and working with the Metropolitan Police to establish the full circumstances and any links to terrorism.”

The scene is around half-a-mile from a memorial wall where an attempted arson attack took place on Monday, and near where four Jewish community ambulances were destroyed by fire in late March. These are among a number of alleged attacks on Jewish sites in London in recent weeks.

The antisemitic attack in Golders Green is utterly appalling.



Attacks on our Jewish community are attacks on Britain.



Thank you to Shomrim, Hatzola and the police for acting swiftly. Those responsible will be brought to justice. — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) April 29, 2026

'Deeply concerning' Speaking in the Commons on Wednesday, Sir Keir said he had been told about the incident before attending Prime Minister’s Questions. He told MPs: “It is deeply concerning to everyone in this House. “There is now a police investigation and I think we all need to do everything we can to support that investigation and be absolutely clear in our determination to deal with any of these offences, the like of which we have seen too much recently.” Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy said the attack was horrific, adding: “No-one should live in fear because of who they are.” Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood said she is being kept updated by police. She said: “My thoughts are with the victims of the abhorrent attack in Golders Green this morning, and the Jewish community.”

A person holds a placard at the scene in Golders Green, north-west London, after two men were stabbed. Picture: Alamy

Police officers at the scene. Picture: Alamy

Police officers at the scene in Golders Green. Picture: Alamy