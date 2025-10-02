Two people have died and three more are fighting for their lives after after a car was driven at members of the public and a man was stabbed outside a synagogue in Manchester this morning.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) were called to the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue by member of the public shortly after 9.30am on yom kippur - the holiest day in the Jewish calendar.

Emergency service crews respond within minutes to reports that a security guard had been stabbed outside the synagogue, and that several members of the public were injured after a vehicle was driven into pedestrians.

Two people have now sadly died following this morning's incident, GMP said, with three more fighting for life.

The suspect did not gain access to the building and was shot dead at the scene by armed police.

It is understood the suspect was shot because it was believed he had a device, or devices, on his person. A bomb disposal unit is currently at the scene.

Police said it had 'declared Plato' - the national code-word used by police and emergency services when responding to a 'marauding terror attack'.

Footage on social media showed armed police officers pointing guns at someone laying on the ground, while their colleagues screamed "he's got a bomb" to onlookers and told them to "get back".

Prime minister Sir Keir Starmer is currently flying home early from a meeting of European leaders to chair Cobra, telling reporters he was "appalled" by the attack.

Follow our live updates below.