LIVE: Two dead and three critical after Manchester synagogue stabbing, as terror suspect shot dead by police
Two people have died and three more are fighting for their lives after after a car was driven at members of the public and a man was stabbed outside a synagogue in Manchester this morning.
Greater Manchester Police (GMP) were called to the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue by member of the public shortly after 9.30am on yom kippur - the holiest day in the Jewish calendar.
Emergency service crews respond within minutes to reports that a security guard had been stabbed outside the synagogue, and that several members of the public were injured after a vehicle was driven into pedestrians.
Two people have now sadly died following this morning's incident, GMP said, with three more fighting for life.
The suspect did not gain access to the building and was shot dead at the scene by armed police.
It is understood the suspect was shot because it was believed he had a device, or devices, on his person. A bomb disposal unit is currently at the scene.
Police said it had 'declared Plato' - the national code-word used by police and emergency services when responding to a 'marauding terror attack'.
Footage on social media showed armed police officers pointing guns at someone laying on the ground, while their colleagues screamed "he's got a bomb" to onlookers and told them to "get back".
Prime minister Sir Keir Starmer is currently flying home early from a meeting of European leaders to chair Cobra, telling reporters he was "appalled" by the attack.
What we know so far
- A major incident has been declared by Greater Manchester Police,
- A man drove towards members of the public, and a man was stabbed, around 9.30am,
- Four people were found injured,
- The suspect was shot by police,
- Mayor Andy Burnham assures, "the immediate danger appears to be over"
- Social media videos show people shouting "he's got a bomb" as the attacker tries to press a button to detonate before being shot.
- Attack considered a terror attack and PLATO incident declared
Large congregation at synagogue
A large congregation were worshipping at the synagogue at the time of the incident.
They were held inside while the immediate area was made safe by police but have since been evacuated.
King Charles makes statement
The King said: “My wife and I have been deeply shocked and saddened to learn of the horrific attack in Manchester, especially on such a significant day for the Jewish community.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with all those affected by this appalling incident and we greatly appreciate the swift actions of the emergency services.”
Police open Casualty Bureau
Greater Manchester Police have now opened a Casualty Bureau for anyone concerned about a family member - they can be contacted by phone on 0800 056 0153 or online here.
Manchester hospitals in lockdown after synagogue stabbing leaves one dead and others injured
Several of Greater Manchester’s biggest hospitals have gone into lockdown and declared a major incident after a stabbing at a synagogue in Manchester this morning (October 2). One person has died, another remains in a critical condition, and two more are reported to have been injured.
The hospitals on lockdown are:
- Salford Royal
- Fairfield Hospital, Bury
- Rochdale Infirmary
- Royal Oldham
"We’re a quiet community, just leave us alone. We don’t want any of this."
Local resident Olivia Gold said she had friends who attend the synagogue.
She said: “It would have been very, very busy. I live around the corner, but I’ve walked around to give support. It’s now just police doing what they do.
“I came out to see what was happening because I heard three helicopters.
“It’s just horrendous. We’re a quiet community, just leave us alone. We don’t want any of this.
“It’s just four people who have been injured – thankfully no one was killed as far as I know.
“I think the response by police has been absolutely brilliant. They got here really, really quickly.”
MP Graham Stringer: it's "dreadful"
Graham Stringer, the Labour MP for Blackley and Middleton South, where the synagogue is located, told LBC News: "It is appalling what's happened in what is a multicultural, multiracial and very tolerant community.
"I used to live around the corner, so I know it really well.
"I'm shocked both as a human being and as the constituency MP."
He added: "It's a dreadful situation."
Armed police shoot suspect ‘trying to detonate bomb’ as military disposal team rushes in
LBC’s Correspondent Chris Chambers told James O’Brien that a military bomb disposal van has arrived at the scene after armed police shot the suspect and warned the public to move back, saying the attacker “has a bomb.”
Footage shared on social media captures an onlooker shouting that the suspect “has got a bomb on him” and appears to be trying to press a button.
“He’s going to blow himself up, he’s trying to press the button,” the witness says, moments before a gunshot is heard and the suspect collapses to the ground.
Full story: Starmer confirms armed police will guard synagogues
The prime minister has said police will guard synagogues around the UK and that he will chair a Cobra meeting.
Sir Keir Starmer has been meeting European leaders in Copenhagen but is now returning home.
“I am on my way back to London. When I arrive, I will chair an emergency Cobra meeting. I’m already able to say that additional police assets are being deployed to synagogues across the country, and we will do everything to keep our Jewish community safe."
