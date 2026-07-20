Teacher Vicki Williams was attacked at Milford Haven Comprehensive School in Pembrokeshire. Picture: Google/Milford Haven Comprehensive School

By Flaminia Luck

A schoolboy has been acquitted of attempted murder after stabbing a teacher in the head.

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The 16-year-old defendant, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was found guilty by a jury of wounding with intent after attacking Vicki Williams at Milford Haven Comprehensive School in Pembrokeshire in February. Swansea Crown Court heard previously that the pupil, who was 15 at the time, stabbed the history teacher after asking her to check his schoolwork. Earlier in the trial, he told the court Mrs Williams had seen the knife in his rucksack and “tried to grab it” from him. He said he “accidentally assaulted her” in the ensuing struggle. On Monday, a jury found him guilty of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm but not guilty of attempted murder. Swansea Crown Court previously heard that the boy approached her desk on the afternoon of February 5 to ask her to check his work. Mrs Williams said “alarm bells” began to ring in her head when he shut the door to the classroom, saying it was cold. The jury was told the student then pulled a large kitchen knife from his bag, striking her in the head.

The boy ran from the school after the attack. Picture: Google

The court heard that a “violent struggle” ensued in which Mrs Williams tried to take the knife from him before he ran from the school. Mrs Williams attended hospital in Haverfordwest and was found to have sustained a wound to her scalp, scratches on her back and minor cuts to her hands. During the trial, Matthew Roberts KC, defending, suggested the student had taken the kitchen knife into school to “show off” to other boys. The teenager had previously pleaded guilty to possessing a kitchen knife on the school grounds. Mr Roberts told the jury: “There was no recorded history of conflict between (the student) and Vicki Williams.

Vicki Williams was a history teacher and Deputy Director of Humanities. Picture: Milford Haven School