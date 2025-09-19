A boy was found with stab wounds on Monton Street, Moss Side. Picture: Google Maps

By Alice Padgett

A 15-year-old boy has been charged with the murder of a teenager who was stabbed to death during a “large-scale disturbance” in Manchester.

Officers were called to reports of an incident near Moss Lane East and Monton Street in Greenheys at around 4.30pm on Monday. Greater Manchester Police’s (GMP) investigation has identified a “potentially linked” incident that officers responded to at nearby Whitworth Park around half an hour before the death of 15-year-old Mohanad Abdullaahi Goobe, and the force has referred its response to the first incident to the Independent Office for Police Conduct. Read More: Teenager detained for three years over knife incident at school Read more: Two ambulance workers arrested over investigation into six deaths

Greater Manchester Police’s investigation has identified a “potentially linked” incident that officers responded to at nearby Whitworth Park. Picture: Alamy

Chief Superintendent David Meeney said: “Our thoughts remain with Mohanad’s family at this time and we are focused on getting all the answers for them. “As a result of prior contact before Mohanad’s death, we have made a mandatory referral to the IOPC. We have kept the family updated and continue to support them. “Our investigators have been working around the clock and during this investigation we have undertaken several warrants in relation to this incident as part of our commitment to getting justice for Mohanad and his family.” The suspect, who cannot be named for legal reasons, will appear at Manchester Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, according to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS). Howard Gough of the CPS said: “The Crown Prosecution Service has decided to prosecute a 15-year-old boy for murder following a police investigation into a large-scale disturbance on September 15 2025 on Monton Street, near Whitworth Park in Moston. “Our prosecutors have worked to establish that there is sufficient evidence to bring the case to trial and that it is in the public interest to pursue criminal proceedings.

