By Flaminia Luck

Harrowing footage has shown the moment bystanders filmed a Ukrainian refugee bleeding to death on a train in North Carolina after being stabbed by a stranger.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Iryna Zarutska, 23, died at the scene of the random attack in Charlotte last month - which has provoked widespread debate across the US about crime and public safety. The suspect, Decarlos Brown Jr, 34, has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder. On Tuesday, the justice department said Brown had also been charged with causing death on a mass transportation system - a federal charge which could carry the death penalty. Video footage released by the Charlotte Area Transit System shows Zarutska boarding the Lynx Blue Line train just before 10pm on August 22 wearing Iryna the uniform and cap of the pizzeria she worked at. She sits in front of the suspect, Decarlos Brown Jr, rises and up and stabs her three times, including at least once in the neck with a penknife, just four minutes later. Other passengers rushed to help Zarutska with one man wrapped his shirt around the wound. However, they were unable to save her and she was pronounced dead at the scene. Later in the footage, individuals in the same carriage can be seen filming her lifeless body as blood spreads across the floor of the train. Zarutska fled the war in Ukraine along with her mother and siblings in 2022.

Brown had been sent to prison for eight years for robbery with a weapon. Picture: Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office

Outrage at the case has ignited fierce debate and it comes as President Donald Trump threatens crime crackdowns in Democrat-run cities. Republicans and right-wing commentators have raised questions about the role of the judicial system in the attack, including why Brown was free despite reportedly having an extensive criminal record. According to reports, Brown was convicted of armed robbery, felony larceny and break and enter and spent eight years in prison for robbery with a dangerous weapon. He also suffers from mental health issues such as schizophrenia and is homeless. Read more: Tube strikes bring London to a standstill as commuters face fresh day of travel chaos Read more: Apple launches AirPods that can help live translate languages The suspect's mother, who didn't want to be identified, told local news outlet WSOC-TV that she believes the attack could have been prevented. She also told a local TV station that she had sought to have him involuntarily committed to a psychiatric hospital after he became violent. In January he was arrested after repeatedly calling the 911 emergency hotline from a hospital, but was later released.

Donald J. Trump ReTruthed The White House:

> President Donald J. Trump denounces senseless crime in Democrat-run cities & the horrific murder of a young woman in Charlotte by a deranged criminal monster. "It's time to stop this madness. The people of our country need to insist on… pic.twitter.com/d9TaUdPRuw — Trump Truth Social Posts On X (@TrumpTruthOnX) September 9, 2025

'Lunatic' Now, President Trump has waded in on the matter calling the suspect a "mentally deranged lunatic". "I have seen the horrific video of a beautiful, young Ukrainian refugee, who came to America to escape the vicious War in Ukraine, and was innocently riding the Metro in Charlotte, North Carolina, where she was brutally ambushed by a mentally deranged lunatic. "The perpetrator was a well known career criminal, who had been previously arrested and released on CASHLESS BAIL in January, a total of 14 TIMES. "What the hell was he doing riding the train, and walking the streets? Criminals like this need to be LOCKED UP. "The blood of this innocent woman can literally be seen dripping from the killer's knife, and now her blood is on the hands of the Democrats who refuse to put bad people in jail, including Former Disgraced Governor and "Wannabe Senator" Roy Cooper. "North Carolina, and every State, needs LAW AND ORDER, and only Republicans will deliver it! Additionally, where is the outrage from the Mainstream Media on this horrible tragedy? VOTE FOR MICHAEL WHATLEY FOR UNITED STATES SENATE, HE WON'T LET THIS HAPPEN AGAIN!"

Zarutska fled the war in Ukraine along with her mother and siblings in 2022. Picture: Family of Iryna Zarutska

A fundraiser for Iryna said: "Ira had recently arrived in the United States, seeking safety from the war and hoping for a new beginning. Tragically, her life was cut short far too soon." In a tribute, Iryna described her as a talented artist who had a degree in Art and Restoration from Synergy College in Kyiv. She worked at Zepeddie’s Pizzeria and dreamed of becoming a veterinary assistant. "Iryna also had a deep love for animals," the obituary said. "She often cared for her neighbors’ pets, and many fondly remember seeing her walking them through the neighborhood, always with her radiant smile." "Though she enjoyed adventures, sightseeing, and exploring new places with her close friends, Iryna was also a homebody at heart, happiest when surrounded by family and loved one," the obituary said. She leaves behind her parents, a brother and sister, along with "many cherished family members and friends." The GoFundMe for her family has already raised more than $200,000.

Iryna cared for the local neighbourhood animals, her obituary said. Picture: Family of Iryna Zarutska

'Senseless act of violence' North Carolina Governor Josh Stein said: "I am heartbroken for the family of Iryna Zarutska, who lost their loved one to this senseless act of violence, and I am appalled by the footage of her murder. "We need more cops on the beat to keep people safe. That’s why my budget calls for more funding to hire more well-trained police officers. "I call upon the legislature to pass my law enforcement recruitment and retention package to address vacancies in our state and local agencies so they can stop these horrific crimes and hold violent criminals accountable." The pizzeria she worked at said they had lost "not only an incredible employee, but a true friend." "Our dear Iryna left this world far too soon, and our hearts are heavy with grief. "Since her passing, we have kept a candle burning in her memory—a small reminder of the warmth, kindness, and light she brought into our lives every single day."