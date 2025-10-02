Anti-terror and bomb disposal teams are currently on the scene, with police confirming the suspect did not gain access to the building

Armed police shoot suspect after multiple people stabbed and car driven into crowd at Manchester synagogue. Picture: Getty

By Stephen Rigley, Danielle de Wolfe and Frankie Elliot

A man has been shot after four people were stabbed and a car driven into pedestrians at a synagogue in Manchester.

The attack took place outside the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue in Crumpsall, Manchester, as worshippers gathered to celebrate yom kippur - the holiest day in the Jewish calendar. Police received a call from the public at 9.31 on Thursday to reports that a security guard had been stabbed outside the synagogue and a vehicle driven into pedestrians. The area where the attack took place has been described by locals as the "heart of Manchester's Jewish community". It comes as one rabbi described the attack at the synagogue as “every Jewish person’s worst nightmare”. LIVE: Four injured in Manchester synagogue terror attack as suspect shot by police The suspect did not gain access to the building, police confirmed, with shots fired by armed police at 9.38am. The incident saw emergency services respond within minutes; a bomb disposal unit is now at the scene. Unverified reports suggest the suspect was wearing some form of 'vest', with videos circulating online showing onlookers shouting in terror.

Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue (pictured) has been attacked during a terror attack this morning. Picture: Facebook

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) has confirmed that the incident saw a security guard stabbed outside the synagogue, with three other people injured in the attack, either by the car driven at people or as part of the stabbing. The suspect's condition is not yet known, with initial reports suggesting the suspect remains alive. However, Manchester mayor Andy Burnham went on to suggest that the suspect is now deceased - a claim which is yet to be verified. Mr Burnham said a "serious incident" took place, adding that the immediate danger is now over. Following the incident, Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced he was returning early from his European summit to chair a Cobra meeting later this afternoon.

Armed police officers at the scene of an incident at Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation synagogue in Crumpsall, Manchester. Picture: Alamy

Police and first responders can be seen on the scene of a reported stabbing at a synagogue in Manchester. Picture: Shuuterstock

A short distance away from the synagogue in Crumpsall, police officers armed with Heckler & Koch machine guns stood guard at the head of a path, between houses, leading up to the back of the synagogue. Various police vehicles, sirens blaring, could be heard in the distance and an unmarked car, driven by a man who appeared to be military personnel, wearing brown camouflage army fatigues and a green cap, drove towards the cordon. Masked anti-terror police remain at the scene, with the PM

Members of the public react as they gather near the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue, where multiple were injured after stabbing and car attack on Yom Kippur. Picture: Getty

One eye-witness who was passing the scene described "a guy bleeding out on the floor". She went on to describe "a guy in front of the car, we couldn't see him but he was lying on the floor. "There were a few people stood on the roads shouting 'He's in the synagogue" and we looked over and saw a guy with a knife stabbing the windows.'" Police were seen to swarm the scene on Middleton Road this morning, with the road closed between Wilton Road and Crumpsall Lane.

Taking to social media following the incident, the PM said: "I’m appalled by the attack at a synagogue in Crumpsall. "The fact that this has taken place on Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish calendar, makes it all the more horrific. "My thoughts are with the loved ones of all those affected, and my thanks go to the emergency services and all the first responders."

Mayor Andy Burnham said a "serious incident" took place and the immediate danger is over. Picture: Alamy

Bomb disposal have been at the scene. Picture: PA

North West Ambulance Service said in a statement: "Following reports of an incident on Middleton Road in Crumpsall, the trust has dispatched resources to the scene. "We are currently assessing the situation and working with other members of the emergency services. "Our priority is to ensure people receive the medical help they need as quickly as possible." Posting on Bluesky, Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey said: “Horrified and appalled by the attack outside Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue on Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish calendar. “My thoughts are with the victims, our brave emergency services and the entire Jewish community.”

The suspect did not gain access to the building, police confirmed, with shots fired at the scene by armed police at 9.38am. Picture: Shutterstock

The reported stabbings come as members of the Jewish community observe Yom Kippur. Yom Kippur is considered the holiest day in the Jewish calendar and is a time when synagogues are usually particularly busy. Dave Rich, of the Community Security Trust (CST) - a charity that monitors antisemitism in the UK, said the day is similar to Christmas Day for Christians, but is a day of solemnity and fasting rather than celebration. He said: "Yom Kippur is the holiest day of the Jewish year. "It's a very solemn day and synagogues across the country will be full throughout the day. "There's always a significant security operation in place between police and CST across the Jewish community on all major Jewish festivals."

Members of the community have been comforting each other near the scene. Picture: Reuters

In a statement on Thursday, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said: "Police were called to the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue, on Middleton Road, Crumpsall, at 9.31am by a member of the public, stating he had witnessed a car being driven towards members of the public, and one man had been stabbed. "GMP declared PLATO and a major incident at 9.37am. Shots were fired by Greater Manchester Police firearms officers at 9.38am. One man has been shot, believed to be the offender.