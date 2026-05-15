A man in his 60s is in a critical but stable condition after being stabbed by an unknown assailant near a golf course in Stafford.

Police were called to Newport Road at around 7pm, on May 14.

The man had been walking on a public footpath through the golf course in the Castlefields area of the town, when he was approached from behind.

He was found on a bench by a member of the public who raised the alarm and was taken to hospital - where he remains.

The suspect is described as a man aged in his mid to late 20s, potentially of Eastern European heritage, of an average build, wearing dark clothing, Staffordshire Police said.

"We are maintaining a significant police presence in the area while our investigation continues at pace," the force added.

Police are particularly keen to speak to anyone who saw anything suspicious in the Castlefields area between 5pm and 8pm.

Txtensive CCTV and house-to-house enquiries are being conducted while drones and the National Police Air Service helicopter support activities in the area.

Read more: Reform Councillor quits after LBC investigation reveals his double life as porn star

Read more: Imam who raped women and girls telling them he had supernatural powers jailed for life