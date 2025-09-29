The men had been "loud and unruly" on the flight

One man was restrained while other passengers cheered. Picture: TikTok tanianichols2

By Alice Padgett

A British stag do forced a flight to land as terrified passengers complained about rowdy behaviour.

A Ryanair flight bound for Alicante was forced to divert to Toulouse on Friday after a disruptive stag party caused havoc in the cabin, ending with several arrests by French police. Chaotic footage showed officers boarding the aircraft, clashing with rowdy passengers and dragging them from their seats as other travellers looked on. Passenger Tania Nichols, who filmed the drama, said the men had been “loud and unruly” even before take-off from London Luton. Read More: Hope for 'broken' Lucy Letby as lawyer says he has 1,000 pages of fresh evidence to challenge her convictions

In the video, a man can be seen lunging out of his seat before being dragged away by officers. Picture: TikTok

“They were moving around the cabin, swapping seats and ignoring basic safety protocols,” she told the Daily Mail. Ms Nichols said that as soon as the flight took off, the group, that appeared to be on a stag do, began drinking duty-free alcohol and “engaging in loud, inappropriate conversations all within earshot of young children.” She said the groom appeared to distance himself from the worst behaviour but noted tensions flared when two men in the group clashed. “They were visibly pushing, clashing heads, and one man’s shirt was torn as others attempted to separate them,” she recalled. Ms Nichols claimed that some of the group spat on seats, put their feet on headrests, and even kicked one woman in the head.

Another man then yells "That's my dad," before being escorted off. Picture: tiktok

She said parents on board reportedly pleaded with the men to watch their language around children, but the disturbances continued until the pilot announced an unscheduled landing. Police boarded the aircraft in Toulouse and began removing passengers. "When it became clear that the majority of the group, excluding the stag himself, were being removed, tensions escalated further,” Nichols said. Footage shows one man resisting arrest, shouting: “You’re making a mistake if you’re coming for me.” His son attempted to defend him, yelling “That’s my dad,” before also being led off the plane. Other men were restrained and escorted down the aisle to cheers from fellow passengers. Nichols praised the airline staff: “Throughout the entire ordeal, the cabin crew were absolutely outstanding - remaining calm, professional, and doing everything they could to manage the situation and reassure other passengers.

