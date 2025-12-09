Government urged to officially identify Freddie Scappaticci as Stakeknife, an agent who has been linked to 14 murders

Freddie Scappaticci, who the Army gave the codename 'Stakeknife', was a member of the IRA but was also feeding information to the Army. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

The UK Government has been urged to reveal the identity of an Army spy who committed "grotesque, serious crimes" whilst operating from deep inside the IRA during the Troubles in Northern Ireland.

The agent, who was given the codename "Stakeknife", was found to have committed crimes such as torture and murder following a major independent probe into their activities. Operation Kenova, which examined 101 murders and abductions linked to the IRA unit responsible for interrogating and torturing people during the conflict, found in its interim report that more lives were probably lost than saved through the agent's operations.

The report looked at the activities of the agent within the internal security unit of the Provisional IRA, which was responsible for interrogating and torturing people. Picture: Alamy

Following these damming revelations, Kenova chief Sir Iain Livingstone said there is a “compelling ethical case for the UK Government to derogate from the Neither Confirm Nor Deny (NCND) policy regarding the agent Stakeknife’s identity”. Stakeknife was widely believed to be west Belfast man, Freddie Scappaticci, a member of the IRA who also fed information to the British Army. He died in 2023 aged 77. He was linked to 14 murders and 15 abductions while working for a ruthless unit of the paramilitary group known as the "nutting squad". The final Kenova report, published on Tuesday, called on the UK Government to name Stakeknife, who has never been officially identified by authorities. As part of its 10 recommendations, it also calls for the Government to acknowledge and apologise to bereaved families and surviving victims. MI5 has been accused of attempting to "conceal the truth" about the links it had to Stakeknife, after the report found it was "aware of his involvement in serious criminality". The details emerged in hundreds of documents that MI5 discovered in 2024. MI5 director general Sir Ken McCallum has offered sympathies "to the victims and families of those who were tortured or killed by the Provisional IRA's internal security unit during the Troubles".

MI5 director general Sir Ken McCallum has offered sympathies "to the victims and families of those who were tortured or killed by the Provisional IRA's internal security unit during the Troubles". Picture: Getty