Stan suffered life-changing injuries when he was aboard HMS Fratton as it was sunk off the Normandy coast on August 18, 1944

Stan Ford, 98, from Bath. Picture: PA

By Alice Padgett

Stan Ford, a veteran who survived the D-Day landings has died at the age of 100.

Mr Ford, of Bath, was remembered as "a man who lived a life of profound service and courage" and who "dedicated himself to keeping alive the memory of his fallen comrades" by the community he worked alongside in aid of veterans. Mr Ford suffered life-changing injuries when he was aboard HMS Fratton as it was sunk, believed to be by a midget submarine, off the Normandy coast on August 18, 1944. He went on to become an ambassador for British Normandy Memorial, a role which helps to remember more than 22,442 servicemen and women who died on D-Day and during the Normandy campaign. Read More: D-Day veteran who escorted allied troops in Normandy landing dies aged 101 Read More: British Army officer killed in a training incident 'served common good of humanity', funeral told

Day veteran Stan Ford attends the launch of the UK's commemorations for the 80th anniversary of D-Day. Picture: PA

In that role he supported efforts to raise funds and awareness for an education centre on the site of the memorial in Normandy and spoke to the King after a UK national commemorative event for the 80th anniversary of D-Day in 2024. The Normandy Memorial Trust said it was "deeply saddened" by Mr Ford's death and sent condolences to his daughters Lorraine and Julie, and all his family and friends.

D-Day veterans (left to right) Stan Ford, Jack Quinn, Richard Aldred, Henry Rice, Reg Pye, Ken Hay and Alec Penstone, during the Royal British Legion (RBL) Service of Remembrance. Picture: PA

In a tribute it added: "We were so fortunate that he visited the Memorial multiple times, all thanks to the support of Spirit of Normandy Trust. "He dedicated himself to keeping alive the memory of his fallen comrades and was a true friend of the Memorial. "Stan, we will miss you."

Charles III speaks with D-Day veterans Arnie Salter (centre), 98, and Stan Ford (left). Picture: PA

Mr Ford also gave talks to primary school children to tell them of his experience and the importance of avoiding future wars. A tribute from the Taxi Charity For Military Veterans said: "Today we honour a man who reached the incredible milestone of 100 years, but more importantly, a man who lived a life of profound service and courage. "A survivor of the sinking of HMS Fratton in 1944, Stan spent his life keeping the memory of his 31 fallen comrades alive. From being a British Normandy Memorial Ambassador to his involvement with the Bristol Normandy Veterans, Stan's legacy is one of unwavering strength." It added: "Fair winds and following seas, Stan. You will never be forgotten."

Day veteran Stan Ford, 98, signs autographs during the Spirit of Normandy Trust service. Picture: PA