In countries across the developed world, there is an increasing – and depressing –rowing back on the consensus of the need to tackle climate change.

For those who refuse to believe the urgency of this issue, may I suggest that they visit parts of the world which are on the front line of a rapidly changing climate and see for themselves the devastating impact it is having on people living in some of the poorest communities.

Visiting Malawi last month is an experience I will never forget. There I witnessed just how quickly the changing climate is impacting on livelihoods and disrupting food supplies.

But I also saw just what an impact support from countries like Scotland can make.

I met farmers whose livelihoods have been transformed by our Climate Just Communities programme. Through solar irrigation schemes and sustainable farming techniques, they're building resilience against increasingly unpredictable weather patterns. I also met young people learning vocational skills – from welding, tailoring and carpentry to baking and bricklaying – skills that give them economic independence while strengthening their communities ability to adapt to a changing climate.

Communities across the Global South are experiencing more frequent droughts, devastating floods and food insecurity – resulting in mass displacement, loss of livelihoods, culture and traditions - with women, indigenous groups and marginalised communities bearing the heaviest burden. Meanwhile, countries in the Global North have benefitted for generations the prosperity from the fossil fuel powered economic growth. That prosperity came at a cost now being paid by those who contributed least to the crisis. This is fundamentally unfair, and it demands urgent action from those of us in developed nations.

That’s why Scotland became the first country in the world to establish a Climate Justice Fund over a decade ago, precisely because we recognised this moral imperative. We were also the first Global North country to commit funding specifically for loss and damage – the irreversible harm caused by climate change that communities cannot adapt to.

International solidarity matters now more than ever. Whilst governments worldwide cut overseas aid, Scotland maintains our commitment. I am proud to serve a country that values its commitments to the world’s most vulnerable. Just last week I met pupils at George Watson’s College in Edinburgh, who shared with me their experiences of their recent visit to Malawi.

I believe it is important for young people in Scotland to have a strong awareness of the world beyond our borders, in particular global issues such as the impact of climate change and unjust debt on Global South countries. This programme is one of many in our schools and demonstrate that Scots are, and will continue to be, good global citizens.

Current global challenges – climate change, pandemics, conflict, poverty, inequality – can only be addressed if Global South and North work together. Scotland’s approach is rooted in listening to and amplifying the voices of those most affected, ensuring they are heard at the global level.

At COP30 we continued our international efforts to address the impacts of climate change and confirmed additional support for loss and damage, human rights and adaptation projects, as part of our £36 million Climate Justice Fund.

This includes £540,000 for nine Latin American organisations supporting indigenous groups to preserve Andean forests and lakes, protect ancestral knowledge threatened by climate-induced migration, and support marginalised communities including women. Climate impacts that go far beyond economic losses.

Up to 80% of the actions needed to cut emissions and adapt to climate change are, or will be taken at the state, region and devolved government level. That’s why, through Scotland's roles as Regions4 President and Under2 co-chair, we're advocating for greater inclusion of devolved governments in international climate processes. And we're amplifying voices from the Global South and calling for a fairer approach to resolving the global debt crisis that hampers climate action in developing nations.

Raising awareness of climate action has never been so important, with communities both here in Scotland and around the world already feeling the impact of more adverse weather events through devastating flooding, – even in a country like ours that is synonymous with rain - heatwaves and wildfires.

Our recently published draft Climate Change Plan includes over 150 actions to reduce emissions up to 2040 across different sectors while supporting people to make and adjust to the changes required to reach net zero. It's the first climate plan in the UK to detail the costs and benefits of policies, demonstrating our commitment to transparency and accountability.

The next decade is decisive for tackling the climate emergency. We have no time to waste in protecting our planet's future, safeguarding nature and supporting populations increasingly threatened by climate destruction. I don’t pretend that Scotland can solve climate change on her own, but I do commit that my government will show leadership where we can, and stand with the international community on what is the defining challenge of our age.

