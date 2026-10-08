Frankie Smith was handed an eight-year jail term, which was later increased to 12, in 2022

Star Hobson's mother Frankie Smith (left) has been released from prison, six years after being jailed. Picture: West Yorkshire Police

By Alex Storey

The mother of murdered Star Hobson has been released from prison six years after she was jailed for allowing her toddler to be murdered by her partner.

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Star was 16 months old when she was killed. Picture: West Yorkshire Police

She was handed an eight-year jail term, which was later increased to 12 by the Court of Appeal the following year. However, the Ministry of Justice has confirmed Smith's release from prison but stated it was not part of the recent early release scheme. A spokesperson said: "This was a horrific crime and our thoughts remain with all those affected. "Offenders released on licence are subject to strict conditions and can be returned to prison immediately if they breach them."

Frankie Smith (top right), was jailed for allowing the death of her daughter Star Hobson at the hands of her partner Savannah Brockhill (bottom right). Picture: West Yorkshire Police

The jury sitting on the trial in 2021 heard that Star endured months of physical assaults and psychological harm, and that she lost half the blood in her body after a fatal punch or kick damaged her internal organs. She was taken to hospital from the flat where she lived with Smith in Wesley Place, Keighley, on September 22, 2020, but her injuries were "utterly catastrophic" and "unsurvivable". Prosecutors at the time described how the injuries that caused Star's death involved extensive damage to her abdominal cavity "caused by a severe and forceful blow or blows, either in the form of punching, stamping or kicking to the abdomen".