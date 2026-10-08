Toddler Star Hobson's mother released from prison six years after she allowed 16-month-old to be murdered by her bouncer girlfriend
Frankie Smith was handed an eight-year jail term, which was later increased to 12, in 2022
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The mother of murdered Star Hobson has been released from prison six years after she was jailed for allowing her toddler to be murdered by her partner.
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The tot was 16 months old when she was killed in 2020 by bouncer Savannah Brockhill, the partner of Star's mum Frankie Smith, who was convicted of causing or allowing her daughter’s death.
Star, from Bradford, died after months of "neglect, cruelty and injury" and five referrals to social services, a court heard at the time.
Bouncer and security guard Brockhill, then 28, was found guilty of murder and jailed for life with a minimum term of 25 years.
Smith, then 20, was cleared of murder and manslaughter but was convicted of causing or allowing the death of a child.
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She was handed an eight-year jail term, which was later increased to 12 by the Court of Appeal the following year.
However, the Ministry of Justice has confirmed Smith's release from prison but stated it was not part of the recent early release scheme.
A spokesperson said: "This was a horrific crime and our thoughts remain with all those affected.
"Offenders released on licence are subject to strict conditions and can be returned to prison immediately if they breach them."
The jury sitting on the trial in 2021 heard that Star endured months of physical assaults and psychological harm, and that she lost half the blood in her body after a fatal punch or kick damaged her internal organs.
She was taken to hospital from the flat where she lived with Smith in Wesley Place, Keighley, on September 22, 2020, but her injuries were "utterly catastrophic" and "unsurvivable".
Prosecutors at the time described how the injuries that caused Star's death involved extensive damage to her abdominal cavity "caused by a severe and forceful blow or blows, either in the form of punching, stamping or kicking to the abdomen".
Mrs Justice Lambert said Star endured two brain injuries, numerous rib fractures, "the fracture and refracture of her leg and a skull fracture".
The judge added that Smith and Brockhill filmed it and "both found this funny", adding that it seemed Star was "caught up in the crossfire of your relationship".
The court heard Smith had become "obsessed" with Brockhill - at the expense of cherishing a child.