The Pontiff hosted more than 100 actors, directors, producers and writers at the Apostolic Palace, calling his guests “witnesses of hope, beauty and truth” in today's world

Pope Leo XIV greets Cate Blanchett during a special audience with the World of Cinema, at the Apostolic Palace. The Pope received a delegation of actors, filmmakers and scriptwriters to deepen the dialogue between the Church and the world of cinema. Picture: Alamy

By Poppy Jacobs

A bracelet from Cate Blanchett and a personalised New York Knicks basketball jersey from Spike Lee were among the gifts presented to the Pope by dozens of prominent figures in cinema and TV on Saturday.

Pope Leo hosted more than 100 actors, directors, producers and writers at the Apostolic Palace over the weekend, calling his guests "witnesses of hope, beauty and truth" in today's world. The gathering was the first of its kind in the Vatican, with Leo XIV praised by Ms Blanchett for his "extraordinary words". The celebrity meeting has been seen as a way for the Catholic Church to engage more with the world beyond its walls, and demonstrated a strong show of support from Leo XIV for the global film industry, speaking out against the "troubling decline" in cinema attendance. The pontiff told his guests that cinema represented "a popular art in the noblest sense, intended for and accessible to all," and that it helped audiences to reflect on their own lives and see "the complexity of their experiences with new eyes".

Pope Leo XIV greets greets Spike Lee in the Vatican City, where Mr Lee gifts the Pope a personalised New York Knicks basketball jersey. Picture: Alamy

Among double Oscar-winning Ms Blanchett and renowned Hollywood director Mr Lee, the star-studded guest list included Adam Scott, of TV series Severance, actors Chris Pine and Viggo Mortensen, as well as Monica Bellucci, Dario Argento and Matteo Garrone. Beneath the frescoes of the Clementine Hall, Pope Leo spoke in Italian to urge filmmakers not to shy away from "the world's wounds", saying "violence, poverty, exile, loneliness, addiction and forgotten wars are issues that need to be acknowledged and narrated". "Good cinema does not exploit pain; it recognizes and explores it. This is what all the great directors have done." Six months into his Papacy, the first North American Pope has attracted a number of high profile visitors to the Vatican, including Italian world No.1 tennis player Jannik Sinner, who gifted the Pope a racquet, and actor Al Pacino, who was the first actor to be granted an audience.

Hollywood actors, writers and directors are among those exiting the Clementine Hall at the end of a papal audience of Pope Leo XIV in the Vatican City. Picture: Alamy