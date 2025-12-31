A "star" schoolboy was found dead after recreating a scene from the Netflix show Squid Game, an inquest heard.

The schoolboy had been playing in the garden of his home in Castleford when he went back inside, saying he was tired, an inquest in Wakefield heard.

The 12-year-old was found hanging at his home on June 27 and was sadly pronounced dead in hospital a short time later.

Sebastian Cizman died hours after sharing a picture of a character from the hit show.

His cousin then found him hanging after taking him an ice cream upstairs which his father had bought after finishing work, Yorkshire Live reports.

Sebastian was rushed to hospital but could not be saved.

On the day of his death, it was discovered that he had shared an image of a character from the game who was found hanging.

The inquest heard Sebastian was described as a "prankster" and was popular at school and entertained his friends, and previously pretended to be unconscious while play fighting.

Having spoken to his family, police believed that he may have been trying to recreate what he had seen on Squid Game, but things had gone wrong.

An investigation found no evidence that Sebastian had searched for any dangerous challenges via TikTok, but he had viewed Squid Games and had also searched YouTube for a first-aid video about "surviving choking alone."

The inquest heard that the "speculation" surrounding dangerous challenges had been put forward shortly after his death but police had found no evidence to support it.