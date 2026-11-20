Star Trek and X-Men actor Sir Patrick Stewart’s cause of death has been announced following

In a statement last month, they said: “We announce with great sorrow the passing of Sir PatrickStewart yesterday at his home in Los Angeles, in the loving care of his beloved wife Sunny, following a brief and poignant journey with Alzheimer’s Disease and Lewy body dementia.

Sir Patrick’s family previously revealed the star died following a “brief and poignant journey with Alzheimer’s Disease and Lewy body dementia.”

His remains were handled through alkaline hydrolysis, also known as water cremation, on November 3, the document states.

“He has been held in the warm embrace of family and friends, surrounded by live music, prayers, tears, laughter and the kind of profound emotion that only he could inspire after a lifetime of devotion to all of us.

“We will forever cherish the peaceful ease and reflection on his face, an enduring reminder of his invincible grace.”

The actor shot to fame when he originated the role of Captain Jean-Luc Picard in Star Trek: The Next Generation in 1987.

The sci-fi TV series ran for seven years, with films Star Trek Generations in 1994 and Star Trek: First Contact in 1996.

But during a career that spanned more than 60 years, he first came to prominence as a stage actor, becoming a member of the Royal Shakespeare Company (RSC) in 1966.

Tributes poured in from the acting and film world, and Sir Patrick was also remembered for his campaigning on behalf of domestic abuse charity Refuge, which he said he did in honour of his mother.

Alzheimer’s Disease is the most common form of dementia, which damages the brain and affects memory and thinking, according to the Alzheimer’s Society.

Around two-thirds of people living with dementia in the UK are thought to gave Alzheimer’s disease, while around one in 10 has dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB), although it is thought to be under-diagnosed.

DLB is caused by tiny clumps of protein, known as Lewy bodies, which appear in the nerve cells of the brain, and it can affect thinking, memory, movement, mood and how well the body works, the Alzheimer’s Society says.

Actor and comedian Robin Williams, who killed himself in 2014 aged 63, was diagnosed with DLB after his death, while former Liverpool and England footballer Terry McDermott revealed in 2021 aged 69 that he was in the early stages of DLP.

Born in Mirfield, West Yorkshire in 1940, Sir Patrick’s career included movies, TV and the theatre including 16 years with the RSC, and acting on stage well into his 60s.

He earned a Grammy for best spoken word album for children for Prokofiev: Peter And The Wolf in 1996.

Sir Patrick also earned four Emmy nominations for various work and two supporting actor Olivier Awards for Shakespeare plays, the first for Antony And Cleopatra in 1979 and the second for Hamlet in 2009.

For a new generation, his Star Trek past was soon forgotten as he took on his biggest role on the big screen as the Marvel superhero Professor Charles Xavier in the first three X-Men blockbusters, which began life in 2000.

He would come back to the series in 2014’s X-Men: Days Of Future Past, 2017’s Logan, 2022’s Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness and 2024’s Deadpool & Wolverine, with another film due to be released in December.

He received his knighthood for services to drama in 2009, and was knighted by the late Queen in 2010.