The legend of both stage and screen has passed away, his family has confirmed.

Hollywood, California, USA. 04th Mar, 2024. Sir Patrick Stewart . 2024 2024 Audie Awards at Avalon Hollywood. Credit: Billy Bennight/AdMedia/Newscom/Alamy Live News. Picture: Newscom/Alamy

By Chay Quinn

X-Men and Star Trek star Sir Patrick Stewart has died at the age of 86.

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The English actor, who is best known as X-Men's Professor Charles Xavier and Star Trek's Captain Jean-Luc Picard, died on Thursday, his family have confirmed. He died at his home in Los Angeles following "a brief and poignant journey with Alzheimer’s disease and Lewy body dementia," longtime spokesperson Kelly Bush Novak said on Instagram. "He has been held in the warm embrace of family and friends, surrounded by live music, prayer, tears, laughter and the kind of profound emotion that only he could inspire after a lifetime of devotion to us all," Bush Novak wrote.

Stewart (third from right) became well-known with his role as Captain Jean-Luc Picard in Star Trek: The Next Generation. Picture: Photo 12/Alamy

"We will forever cherish the peaceful ease and reflection on his face, an enduring reminder of his invincible grace." His career spanned decades before his breakout role on the second iteration of the sci-fi staple Star Trek. Stewart made the jump to the big screen with his casting as telepath Professor X in X-Men back in 2000. He reprised the role nearly a dozen times - and is set to appear one final time as the iconic superhero in the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday. Huddersfield Town paid tribute to Sir Patrick Stewart following news of the actor’s death, In a message posted on X, the Terriers said: "All at Huddersfield Town are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of lifelong supporter Sir Patrick Stewart. "Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones at this sad time. "A titan of his craft and a legend and hero to millions worldwide, his legacy will live on. "Fiercely proud of his Yorkshire roots, Sir Patrick was a Terrier in every sense, and we’re proud to have counted him as one of our own. "Once a Terrier, always a Terrier".

Born in Mirfield, Yorkshire in 1940, Sir Patrick was the son of an army sergeant major, who he later revealed subjected his mother to repeated bouts of violence. At the age of 12, he enrolled in an eight-day drama course and got the acting bug.

Stewart made the jump to the big screen with his casting as Professor X in X-Men back in 2000. Picture: AJ Pics/Alamy

He quit school at 15 to work as a cub reporter on a local paper but left the day the editor gave him an ultimatum, to choose either acting or journalism. Sir Patrick worked as a furniture salesman before winning a scholarship for the Bristol Old Vic theatre school at the age of 17. The famously bald star wore a toupee for auditions and promised “two actors for the price of one”. In his mid-20s, he joined the Royal Shakespeare Company, appearing alongside the likes of House Of Cards actor Ian Richardson and Gandhi star Sir Ben Kingsley. Sir Patrick also landed roles in TV dramas such as I, Claudius, Smiley’s People, and Fall of Eagles in which he played the Russian revolutionary Lenin and briefly appeared in Coronation Street in the 1960s. The Shakespearean actor shot to fame when he originated the role of Captain Jean-Luc Picard in Star Trek: The Next Generation in 1987. The sci-fi TV series ran for seven years, with films Star Trek Generations in 1994 and Star Trek: First Contact in 1996. Sir Patrick later said the success of the show handicapped him because directors did not want to cast the captain of the Starship Enterprise in their films. Sir Patrick also later admitted to the Hollywood Reporter that Star Trek creator Gene Roddenberry took a dislike to him almost immediately, saying he did not “want a bald, middle-aged Englishman” to play the role. He said: “Somewhere in the cellar of Paramount Pictures, there’s a Post-it note which says, ‘I do not want to hear Patrick Stewart’s name mentioned again ever,’ signed Gene Roddenberry.” However, Sir Patrick’s career still excelled in Hollywood and he appeared in the 1990s films, the musical Let It Be Me, romantic comedy Jeffrey, Julia Roberts-starring thriller Conspiracy Theory and animated film The Prince Of Egypt. For a new generation, his Star Trek past was soon forgot as he took on his biggest role on the big screen as the Marvel superhero Professor Charles Xavier in all the first three blockbusters, which began life in 2000. He would come back to the series in 2014’s X-Men: Days Of Future Past, 2017’s Logan, and 2022’s Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness. After James McAvoy took on a younger role as Professor X, the Scottish actor revealed that Sir Patrick was sent cuttings of his hair when he shaved his head for the part, claiming the late actor keeps it in his safe. Sir Patrick became an officer of the OBE in 2001.

David Tennant (Hamlet), Patrick Stewart (Claudius) in HAMLET by Shakespeare at the Royal Shakespeare Company (RSC), Courtyard Theatre, Stratford-upon-Avon, England 05/08/2008 design: Robert Jones lighting: Tim Mitchell director: Gregory Doran. Picture: Donald Cooper/Alamy

He appeared opposite Doctor Who actor David Tennant in the televised and play version of Hamlet, taking dual roles as Claudius and the ghost, for which he would be given an Emmy nod. Sir Patrick would dedicate his Olivier in 2009 for the role to Tennant following the actor most of the London run of the RSC production by a back injury. That same year, Sir Patrick finished a 22-week run of Samuel Beckett’s play Waiting For Godot alongside Sir Ian McKellen, who had played his friend turned nemesis Erik Lehnsherr/Magneto in the X-Men film series. The two actors have had a long friendship and Sir Ian previously counselled him not to do science fiction. Sir Patrick received his knighthood for services to drama in 2009, and was knighted by the late Queen in 2010. At the time, he said: “It was an unlooked-for honour but as I grew up as a child, falling in love with the theatre and Shakespeare, my heroes were Sir Laurence Olivier, Sir John Gielgud, Sir Alec Guinness.

Stewart was also known for his frequent collaborations with X-Men costar Sir Iain McKellen. Picture: Donald Cooper/Alamy