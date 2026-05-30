The ex-wife of George Lucas has been remembered as a major creative force behind the Star Wars films

George Lucas and Marcia Lucas in 1977. Picture: Getty

By Katy Dartford

Marcia Lucas, the Oscar-winning editor of the original Star Wars films, has died aged 80.

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Lucas was married to director George Lucas between 1969 and 1983. She died on Wednesday from metastatic cancer in Rancho Mirage, California, a lawyer for her family said. She edited the original 1977 Star Wars film, Return of the Jedi, in 1983, and George Lucas's earlier films THX 1138 and American Graffiti. Lucas has since been recognised as the main creative force behind the development of the first Star Wars film, now known by its subtitle 'A New Hope'. Read More: Legendary jazz musician Sonny Rollins dies aged 95 as tributes paid to 'saxophone colossus' Read More: Dr Hook singer Dennis Locorriere dies aged 76 following 'long and courageous' kidney disease battle

Marcia Lucas (L) at the 50th Academy Awards in 1978. Picture: Getty

She convinced her then-husband that Obi-Wan Kenobi, played by Alec Guinness, should have a battle with Darth Vader using lightsabers and become a spirit guide to Mark Hamill's Luke Skywalker. Lucas has also been acknowledged for being able to organise the raw footage, including the famous rebel attack on the Death Star. "It was extremely complex, and we had 40,000 feet of dialogue footage of pilots saying this and that. And she had to cull through all that, and put in all the fighting as well," George Lucas told Rolling Stone a few months after the film was released. "Nobody really has ever tried to interweave an actual plot story into a dogfight, and we were trying to do that". Lucas was also an editor on Martin Scorsese's 1970s films Taxi Driver, Alice Doesn't Live Here Anymore and New York, New York.

Marcia Lucas carries her Oscar statuette at a post-Academy Awards party in 1978. Picture: Alamy