George Lucas and Mellody Hobson. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

Star Wars creator George Lucas has splashed out a whopping £40million on a house in Northwest London.

Marking the UK’s largest property sale this year, the 81-year-old is said to have moved to London in a bid to get away from Donald Trump’s United States. The property, in the high-end London neighbourhood of St John's Wood, was previously owned by a City lawyer. While not publicly critical of the Trump administration, Lucas has been clear his iconic space opera is about democracies turning into dictatorships. Read more: Former Doctor Who star Matt Smith cast in new Star Wars film alongside Ryan Gosling Read more: Popular Star Wars actor dies 'peacefully' aged 87 surrounded by friends

St. John's Wood in London. Picture: Alamy

Speaking last year, Lucas said: “It was really about the Vietnam War, and that was the period where Nixon was trying to run for a [second] term, which got me to thinking historically about how do democracies get turned into dictatorships?” “Because the democracies aren’t overthrown; they’re given away.” Lucas, having sold Lucasfilm to Disney in a 2012 deal worth $4.1billion, owns a slew of massive properties across the United States. The director purchased a $28million villa in Carpinteria, California, six years ago and owns the 2,500-acre Skywalker Ranch in Northern California. Lucas’ purchase comes amid the backdrop of a massive fall in high-value property sales in England’s capital. Scores of mansions across the capital are being left temporarily abandoned, giving rise to the term "lights out London" coined by estate agents. The phrase refers to scores of mansions and luxury apartments which are left sitting in the dark by the time evening comes. Labour's focus on targeting the wealthy has led to a reported increase in landlords looking to sell their luxury mansions.

President Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Office. Picture: Getty