The high-street coffee shop is planning to close sites where they are not "sustainably profitable".

The hospitality business runs around 520 company-owned stores in the UK. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

A high-street giant is to close some stores following a review of its coffee shops across the globe.

On Thursday, the company launched a consultation over the proposed closure of a number of company-owned UK stores, putting workers at the sites at risk. However, it did not disclose how many stores will be affected, where these are located and how many workers will be affected. Starbucks runs around 520 company-owned stores in the UK, as well as franchise-owned coffee shops. Read More: Co-operative Group set to take £120m full-year earnings hit from cyberattack

5,600 people work for Starbucks across the UK. Picture: Alamy

It is understood more than 5,600 people work for the firm across the UK. The chain said it is planning to close sites where it has not been able to “create the physical environment customers” want, and where they are not sustainably profitable. The coffee chain has said it is still on track to open 80 new Starbucks sites in the UK and is committed to the country. Starbucks also revealed it will reduce its portfolio of stores in North America by 1 per cent this year and will cut around 900 head office jobs there. It is the latest set of cuts from chairman and chief executive Brian Niccol, who joined the company a year ago.

It is the latest set of cuts from chairman and chief executive Brian Niccol. Picture: Alamy