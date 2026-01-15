The Bearista cups are expected to sell for around £22 and are available while stocks last

Starbucks viral drinks cup is officially coming to the UK. Picture: Starbucks

By StephenRigley

A viral cup that saw Americans camp overnight outside Starbucks and fight in coffee shops is set to arrive in Britain today.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The £22 'Bearista' quickly became a sensation in America when it was released last November, with fans scrambling to get their hands on one. Footage on social media showed shoppers fighting over the cup, while others queued outside for hours from as earlier as 2am to secure one. Read More: Starbucks apologises after customers brawl over viral 'Bearista cups' as complaints flood in

US customers were seen fighting over the cups, but it is thought that rules are in place to prevent similarly chaotic scenes in the UK. Picture: Instagram

The overwhelming demand meant the teddy bear-shaped cups actually sold out in just a few hours, prompting Starbucks to issue a public apology for the limited stock. The 'Bearista' cup features a green woolly beanie with the Starbucks logo on top of a teddy bear, and green and white striped straw. Now the cups have arrived in the UK, and Starbucks has been teasing them via their social media.

On Instagram, the coffee chain announced, "This is not a drill... see you 15.01". However, they have implemented a strict one-cup-per-person rule after the chaos that ensued in America. Plenty of customers who have the Starbucks app also received an notification this morning, alerting them to the upcoming Bearista Cup drop. Taking to social media, Starbucks customers have been left in disbelief, as someone wrote: “I can’t believe we’re getting them too!!”