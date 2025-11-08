Starbucks has been forced to apologise after its limited edition bear-shaped cups sent customers into a frenzy, sparking brawls and backlash after flying off the shelves.

The coffee chain released the Glass Starbucks “Bearista” Cold Cup on as part of its new holiday collection on Thursday.

But they sold out within minutes in stores across the globe, sending customers into a frenzy as they scrambled to get their hands on the sought-after collectors item.

Many on social media claimed they turned up early on Thursday but complained that they had already sold out.

“I got up at 4 am and drove to a location that specifically said it would have this cup. I was first in line, they didn’t have it. I drove to four more locations, none of them had it and said they never did,” one social media user wrote.

“If you are going to excite people over this then make sure ALL stores have supply. so many people are disappointed.”One controversial video shared on TikTok seemingly shows Starbucks employees purchasing the bear cups before the store opened to the public, sparking backlash from the disgruntled public."

