Starbucks has been forced to apologise after its limited edition bear-shaped cups sent customers into a frenzy, sparking brawls and backlash after flying off the shelves.
The coffee chain released the Glass Starbucks “Bearista” Cold Cup on as part of its new holiday collection on Thursday.
But they sold out within minutes in stores across the globe, sending customers into a frenzy as they scrambled to get their hands on the sought-after collectors item.
Many on social media claimed they turned up early on Thursday but complained that they had already sold out.
“I got up at 4 am and drove to a location that specifically said it would have this cup. I was first in line, they didn’t have it. I drove to four more locations, none of them had it and said they never did,” one social media user wrote.
“If you are going to excite people over this then make sure ALL stores have supply. so many people are disappointed.”One controversial video shared on TikTok seemingly shows Starbucks employees purchasing the bear cups before the store opened to the public, sparking backlash from the disgruntled public."
“All the Starbucks employees came and took everything. And we've been waiting in line outside. That is so crazy to me,” someone claimed in the comments. Others argued their local branches had just one or two of the bear-shaped cups, which cost $29.95 each, on their shelves to sell.
“I waited hourish before open to get the bearista cup and we witnessed an employee pulling both off the shelf and buying both 2 minutes before store open right in front of us waiting outside. I knew this was a possibility but I'm definitely disappointed,” one customer said on Reddit.
The shortage sparked chaos among some shoppers, with one reported brawl breaking out outside a store in Houston over the prized cups.
Starbucks said in a statement: “The excitement for our merchandise exceeded even our biggest expectations and despite shipping more Bearista cups to coffeehouses than almost any other merchandise item this holiday season, the Bearista cup and some other items sold out fast.
“We understand many customers were excited about the Bearista cup and apologize for the disappointment this may have caused.' It did not clarify whether additional cups would be released soon, but said that there will be “more exciting merchandise coming this holiday season.”