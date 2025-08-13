Every summer, the Earth slams into a trail of debris from the Swift-Tuttle comet that also orbits the Sun. Picture: Getty

By Josef Al Shemary

Stargazers across the UK caught sight of hundreds of shooting stars in the early hours of Wednesday as the Perseid meteor shower hit its annual peak.

Every summer, the Earth slams into a trail of debris from the Swift-Tuttle comet that also orbits the Sun. While the specks of comet dust are only as small as a grain of dust or rice, they flare up under the pressure of the planet's atmosphere to create hundreds of shooting stars across UK skies. Around 150 meteors were predicted to cross the sky per hour but that amount will not be visible because the horizon blocks a full view, said Royal Observatory Greenwich astronomer Dr Ed Bloomer. Read more: Fourth heatwave of the summer continues as temperatures soar up to 34C Read more: MPs call for free bus travel for under-22s in England But around 100 meteors could be seen per hour in certain locations that are particularly flat and dark. Stargazers took to social media to share the images they captured of Perseid, with people from across the globe staying up to watch the display.

I caught three #PerseidMeteors overnight 8th/9th Aug '25 - confirmed by UK #MeteorCameras. The 1st was 22:14, 2nd at 02:32, 3rd at 02:46 - times in GMT/UT which is 1 hour behind BST. #Canon1100D 10 sec ISO400 f/3.5 #MeteorShower #Perseids2025 #Perseids pic.twitter.com/UkT1rORhSE — Mary McIntyre @marymcintyreastro.bsky.social (@Spicey_Spiney) August 9, 2025

The meteor shower has been running for a few weeks and will continue until around August 24, the astronomer told the PA news agency. While the weather might not be as favourable for everyone, many Britons will have a chance to see the mesmerising display if they gaze up at the sky - ideally late at night, between midnight and 5 am. Met Office Chief Meteorologist Dan Suri said there was an increased risk of thunderstorms in parts of England on Wednesday evening, which might obstruct your view of the meteor shower. "By the evening, there is an increased risk of thunderstorms across northern areas, with the potential for some fairly wet weather," he said. "Whilst the exact location for these unsettled conditions remains uncertain, it's possible a warning may be issued closer to the time." But clearer skies are expected in the south later in the week, as the weather bureau predicted "cloudier conditions and some patchy rain" for parts of the north. Dr Bloomer said this means that "we have lots of chances to see this" but "you have to let your eyes adjust to the dark". He recommended stargazers wait half an hour to let their eyes get used to it, adding: "Take a camping chair or something - if you had one, you would just sit down, and you would just relax, and you would just wait.

Bu gece Türkiye'nin birçok şehrinde Perseid meteor yağmuru gözlemlendi. ☄️ pic.twitter.com/NBQ6VsImdK — BPT (@bpthaber) August 12, 2025