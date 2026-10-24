US President Donald Trump claimed on Friday that Ukraine's Starlink access had been restored by Elon Musk - who previously denied being responsible for the slowdown.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Saturday that the Starlink and Starshield systems - which the country relies on to intercept Russian drones - had resumed to normal speeds. Picture: Getty

By Issy Clarke

Ukraine's access to the Starlink satellite system has been restored, the Ukrainian president has confirmed - after a week-long slowdown hampered its attack and air defence drone missions against Russia.

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US President Donald Trump claimed Ukraine's Starlink access had been restored by Elon Musk - who previously denied being responsible for the slowdown. Picture: American Photo Archive/Alamy

In a video posted on Telegram on Saturday, Mr Zelenskyy thanked Mr Trump and the US state department for resolving the issue. He said: "The main thing for today is that Starlink and Starshield have resumed operations at their pre-restriction speeds. The speeds are now at the level we need." According to Mr Zelenskyy, the speeds started returning to normal overnight. “By this morning, the speeds were already sufficient for operational use,” Zelenskyy said. “This is very important and significant for our frontline logistics and for defending Ukraine against jet-powered Shaheds.” Ukraine's defence ministry said on Saturday the connection remained stable at over 400 kph. Earlier this week, Mr Zelenskyy said Starlink terminals used by Ukrainian drones worked at speeds up to 180kph in the EU, but ceased working inside Ukraine when they went faster than 160kph, he said. Exceeding this limit "causes the Starlink connection to cut out completely, resulting in the loss of the drone", Mr Zelenskyy said. He alleged the restrictions were part of a "planned operation" aimed at undermining Ukraine's defence capabilities. On Saturday, Mr Zelenskyy said Ukraine was unable to use its interceptor systems against Russian drone attacks due to the limitations.

US President Donald Trump claimed Ukraine's Starlink access had been restored by Elon Musk - who previously denied being responsible for the slowdown. Picture: KENT NISHIMURA/Getty

The Ukrainian President said he had conducted the test to determine whether, as Kyiv had been told by Washington, the slowdown was due to "technical issues" or if it amounted to a “planned operation . . . to restrict us, cut us off and prevent us from defending ourselves and protecting our people, both at the front and among the civilian population”. "The conclusion is clear: the restrictions are in effect within Ukraine but do not apply within the European Union. In other words, this is a planned operation." Musk - who owns Starlink's parent company Space X - is said to have approached Trump with the idea of restricting Ukraine's access to Starlink satelites - a move that saw much of Kyiv pounded by Russian missiles as a result. The tech boss reportedly approached the US President with the proposal during Trump and Zelenskyy's ongoing energy ceasefire row, with Musk suggesting he introduce speed limits on the satellite system. Trump had previously claimed "it wasn't me", adding "I don't think it was Elon" when asked whether he or the tech mogul had anything to do with the slowdown.