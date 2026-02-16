Labour has been forced to backtrack on initial plans to cancel local elections across England following a Reform UK appeal.

A total of 63 councils were offered the opportunity to delay May's local elections. Picture: Getty

By Danielle de Wolfe

Labour has been forced to U-turn on their decision to cancel 30 local elections across the UK.

The Government has abandoned proposed plans to postpone the local elections for councils in May, the Ministry for Housing, Communities and Local Government confirmed on Monday. It follows a court complaint lodged by Reform UK. Nigel Farage said the Government's decision to abandon plans to cancel local elections in 30 councils was a victory for Reform UK. A total of 63 councils were offered the opportunity to delay May's local elections in December after the Local Government Reorganisation programme was unveiled. It's the latest in a string of government U-turns, with Labour backtracking on pledges including the government-led grooming gangs inquiry, winter fuel payments, digital IDs, inheritance tax on farmers and the two-child benefit cap.

In a statement on X, Mr Farage said: “We took this Labour government to court and won. “In collusion with the Tories, Keir Starmer tried to stop 4.6 million people voting on May 7th. “Only Reform UK fights for democracy,” he added. The Government has agreed to pay Reform UK’s legal costs relating to the party’s challenge over the postponement of local elections. Of the 63 councils offered postponement, the majority expressed a desire to proceed with their elections, with 29 requesting a delay.

Local elections 2026 map: boroughs, districts and unitary authorities. Picture: PA

Many councils were seen to cite the vast cost of holding elections as the reason. In a letter to council leaders, Local Government Secretary Steve Reed said he had written to the High Court withdrawing his decision to postpone 30 council elections “in the light of recent legal advice”. Mr Reed’s message to the High Court added: “The Secretary of State will seek to agree an order with the claimant in the light of this announcement disposing of the claim and will agree to pay the claimant’s costs of these proceedings.”

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage - as it emerged his party lodged the complaint against the council cancellations. Picture: Alamy

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Housing, Communities, and Local Government said: "Following legal advice, the government has withdrawn its original decision to postpone 30 local elections in May. "Providing certainty to councils about their local elections is now the most crucial thing and all local elections will now go ahead in May 2026." It comes after the Electoral Commission raised concerns last week that five councils - West Sussex, East Sussex, Suffolk, Norfolk and Surrey - have what's referred to as “double delays”. The term means that councillors will instead serve seven-year terms.

