The PM branded it "staggering" and "unacceptable" that he was not made aware that the former Lord had failed vetting for his role as US ambassador

Starmer 'absolutely furious' that he was not told Mandelson failed security vetting as US ambassador. Picture: Alamy / Getty

By Danielle de Wolfe

The prime minister has said he is "absolutely furious" that he was not informed that Peter Mandelson had failed security vetting linked to his appointment as US Ambassador.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Peter Mandelson pictured on Friday as it was revealed he failed security vetting for his role as UK ambassador to the US. Picture: Getty

It comes as the Chief Secretary to the Prime Minister told LBC this morning that he has no concerns over the Prime Minister’s future. He added that it is “astonishing” that the Foreign Office was able to overrule the vetting process for Lord Peter Mandelson. Speaking ahead of his meeting with President Macron at the Élysée Palace in Paris, Starmer criticised officials, explaining: "It is totally unacceptable that the prime minister making an appointment is not told that security vetting has been failed." He added he will "set out all the relevant facts in true transparency" to parliament on Monday.

Lord Peter Mandelson outside his home in London. The Foreign Office's top civil servant will be leaving his post after it emerged the department had overruled a security vetting process to clear Lord Peter Mandelson to become UK ambassador to the US. Picture: Alamy

Reiterating his ministers' comments, Starmer added: "I was not told the security vetting had failed... no minister was told." On Friday, Darren Jones told LBC that the Prime Minister is “furious” that the top Labour Peer's appointment as US ambassador was allowed to go ahead, despite failing checks. Mandelson failed to pass Developed Vetting before his appointment - but was given the job anyway. Mr Jones admitted that it's embarrassing for the government that the shocking revelations have come to light.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer (right) and Peter Mandelson. The Foreign Office's top civil servant will be leaving his post after it emerged the department had overruled a security vetting process to clear Mandelson to become UK ambassador to the US. Picture: Alamy