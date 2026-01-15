Dozens of local elections have been cancelled, meaning hundreds of councillors will avoid the risk of being voted out in what has been described as a ‘disgraceful attack on democracy’ by Labour.

More than a third of eligible councils in England have asked to postpone their elections due in May with ministers due to approve the requests in the coming days.

More than 20 councils have so far confirmed delays - three quarters of these are Labour run. Seven more Labour councils are expected to also announce delays.

Three are Conservative and one is Liberal Democrat led.

Some of the councils will be cancelling the elections for the second year running, leaving councillors in office for seven years without having to be re-elected.

The government is saying it will permit the delays if there are “genuine concerns” about delivering the elections alongside the government’s overhaul of local government.

Councils are facing major restructuring under a programme to abolish some district councils and introduce mayoralties.

However the electoral commission has suggested this overhaul does not constitute the sort of ‘exceptional circumstance’ that would allow postponement.

James Cleverly, the shadow local government secretary, said: “It cannot be right that some elected representatives will now be serving seven-year terms. Residents have a right to choose who represents them, and the Government must respect that right.

