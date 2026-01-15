Starmer accused of ‘running scared’ as dozens of council elections are cancelled or delayed in 'attack on democracy'
The Tories and Reform UK have accused Starmer of being 'afraid of the ballot box'
Dozens of local elections have been cancelled, meaning hundreds of councillors will avoid the risk of being voted out in what has been described as a ‘disgraceful attack on democracy’ by Labour.
More than a third of eligible councils in England have asked to postpone their elections due in May with ministers due to approve the requests in the coming days.
More than 20 councils have so far confirmed delays - three quarters of these are Labour run. Seven more Labour councils are expected to also announce delays.
Three are Conservative and one is Liberal Democrat led.
Some of the councils will be cancelling the elections for the second year running, leaving councillors in office for seven years without having to be re-elected.
The government is saying it will permit the delays if there are “genuine concerns” about delivering the elections alongside the government’s overhaul of local government.
Councils are facing major restructuring under a programme to abolish some district councils and introduce mayoralties.
However the electoral commission has suggested this overhaul does not constitute the sort of ‘exceptional circumstance’ that would allow postponement.
James Cleverly, the shadow local government secretary, said: “It cannot be right that some elected representatives will now be serving seven-year terms. Residents have a right to choose who represents them, and the Government must respect that right.
“Labour are denying democracy and running scared of voters’ verdict on their appalling leadership. Having promised elections would go ahead, they have U-turned again. We voted against delaying elections last year and we will do so again. Democracy must prevail and voters must be able to make their voices heard.”
Nigel Farage wants a judicial review to force the Government to go ahead.
Reform UK have accused Steve Reed, the Communities Secretary, of an “abuse of power”. Mr Farage said: “We will use every means possible, starting with our judicial review.”
The Government asked 63 councils if they wanted to delay elections this year after ministers suggested running a poll may be too onerous.
A total of 20 have confirmed they will delay, 15 of which are Labour. The decision means 2.8 million people will be denied a vote in May.
Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey said: “We must never allow this to happen again. The law should be changed so that ministers cannot simply delay elections at the stroke of a pen. MPs should also be given a vote over future election delays and a chance to properly hold the Government to account.”
One council leader said that Labour was “afraid of the ballot box.”
The Government’s stance depends on section 87 of the 2000 Local Government Act, which allows the Communities Secretary to change the year in which elections will be held.
The Electoral Commission has made it clear that it should only be used in exceptional circumstances, as happened during the Covid pandemic, and has questioned whether the reasons the Government is citing for the delays can be described as that.