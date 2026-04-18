Starmer accused of 'skulking' and shunning Sarwar in 'strange' Scotland visit
It marks the PM's first visit to Scotland since Sarwar called on him to resign in February
Sir Keir Starmer has been accused of “skulking” around Scotland and avoiding Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar during a brief visit north of the border.
Listen to this article
The Prime Minister spent two-and-a-half hours at Faslane naval base on Saturday after flying in from Paris following the UK-France summit on the Iran crisis.
It was his first visit to Scotland since Sarwar called on him to resign in February.
It is understood that Starmer did not meet Sarwar or any Scottish Labour figures as they campaigned ahead of the Holyrood election.
First Minister John Swinney said it was “strange” that Starmer was not appearing with Scottish Labour candidates, while Scottish Conservative leader Russell Findlay accused him of “skulking” and being “unable to look Sarwar in the eyes”.
Read more: Truss has 'no sympathy for Starmer' over Mandelson vetting row while blasting Civil Service
Read more: Caller Will: 'Starmer's had a pie in the face and a kick in the crotch!'
A Downing Street spokesman said: "Following talks in Paris on the Strait of Hormuz, the prime minister visited Scotland for a defence and security trip to thank UK personnel for their dedication and service. Further details will be set out tomorrow."
Sarwar said it was right for the Prime Minister to visit Scotland on defence business, given the international situation, and insisted his own focus was on leading Scottish Labour’s election campaign.
He also said he stood by his earlier call for Starmer to quit, admitting it caused “personal pain”, but said the election was about changing the government in Scotland after 20 years of SNP rule.
Faslane, on Gare Loch near Glasgow, is home to the Royal Navy’s nuclear submarine fleet, including the Vanguard-class boats that carry Trident missiles.