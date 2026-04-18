Sir Keir Starmer has been accused of “skulking” around Scotland and avoiding Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar during a brief visit north of the border.

The Prime Minister spent two-and-a-half hours at Faslane naval base on Saturday after flying in from Paris following the UK-France summit on the Iran crisis.

It was his first visit to Scotland since Sarwar called on him to resign in February.

It is understood that Starmer did not meet Sarwar or any Scottish Labour figures as they campaigned ahead of the Holyrood election.

First Minister John Swinney said it was “strange” that Starmer was not appearing with Scottish Labour candidates, while Scottish Conservative leader Russell Findlay accused him of “skulking” and being “unable to look Sarwar in the eyes”.

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