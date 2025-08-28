Sir Keir Starmer has accused Vladimir Putin of 'sabotaging peace' after an overnight Russian airstrike on the British Council in Kyiv.

Fifteen people - including three children - were killed in the strike by Moscow, President Zelensky confirmed on Thursday.

The overnight drone and missile assault left dozens wounded - a figure that's expected to rise, with more people thought to be trapped under the rubble.

LBC understands that the Russian ambassador has now been summoned to the Foreign Office over the strike.

The strike has led both the UK and wider European Union to summon the Russian envoy after the delegation’s building was hit during the missile strike.

“No diplomatic mission should ever be a target,” Kaja Kallas, the EU’s top diplomat said after the attack saw the British Council hit in the Ukraine capital.

Ursula von der Leyen added that she was “outraged by the attack” and that “Russia must stop its indiscriminatory attacks on civilian infrastructure immediately”.

