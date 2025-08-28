Starmer accuses Putin of 'sabotaging peace' as Russian envoy summoned following strike on British Council in Kyiv
Sir Keir Starmer has accused Vladimir Putin of 'sabotaging peace' after an overnight Russian airstrike on the British Council in Kyiv.
Fifteen people - including three children - were killed in the strike by Moscow, President Zelensky confirmed on Thursday.
The overnight drone and missile assault left dozens wounded - a figure that's expected to rise, with more people thought to be trapped under the rubble.
LBC understands that the Russian ambassador has now been summoned to the Foreign Office over the strike.
The strike has led both the UK and wider European Union to summon the Russian envoy after the delegation’s building was hit during the missile strike.
“No diplomatic mission should ever be a target,” Kaja Kallas, the EU’s top diplomat said after the attack saw the British Council hit in the Ukraine capital.
Ursula von der Leyen added that she was “outraged by the attack” and that “Russia must stop its indiscriminatory attacks on civilian infrastructure immediately”.
It comes as Sir Keir Starmer branded Russia’s attacks “senseless”, as he confirmed the strikes had hit the offices of the British Council.
"Putin is killing children and civilians, and sabotaging hopes of peace. This bloodshed must end,” Sir Keir said.
The British Council, which offers English language programmes to Ukrainians in the capital, with a building housing the European Union’s delegation also heavily damaged in the strikes.
One EU official was seen to label the attack “deliberate”.
In response, Foreign Secretary David Lammy insisted the "destruction must stop" following overnight strikes.
"Putin’s strikes last night killed civilians, destroyed homes and damaged buildings, including the British Council and EU Delegation in Kyiv.
"We have summoned the Russian Ambassador. The killing and destruction must stop."
In a statement shared to social media, the Ukrainian President said the strike hit a residential building - with the British Council building also hit in the assault.
The residential building was struck between the third and fourth floors of a five-story house, according to Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko.
Another 48 people were injured in the targeted attacks across the Ukraine capital, according to authorities, with that number expected to rise.
One toddler was among three children to died in the attack alongside a 14-year-old girl, according to Kyiv's military administration, Tymur Tkachenko.
Zelenskyy added: "These Russian missiles and attack drones today are a clear response to everyone in the world who, for weeks and months, has been calling for a ceasefire and for real diplomacy.
"Russia chooses ballistics instead of the negotiating table. It chooses to continue killing instead of ending the war."
He went on: "Russia still does not fear the consequences.
"Russia still takes advantage of the fact that at least part of the world turns a blind eye to murdered children and seeks excuses for Putin."