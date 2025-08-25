Sir Keir Starmer is facing mounting pressure over his handling of small boat migrants and asylum seekers. Picture: Alamy

By Ruth Lawes

Sir Keir Starmer is under fire over the small boats crisis as protests rage outside asylum hotels and a new poll shows voters think he’s losing control.

The Prime Minister and his government have set out measures to speed up the asylum appeals system to aid the removal of people with no right to be in the UK. But Labour former home secretary Lord Blunkett said the Government had so far failed to offer a “comprehensive answer or an understandable narrative” on tackling the crisis. His warning comes as Sir Keir faces the prospect of a revolt, with up to 80 councils - including Labour-run authorities - considering legal action to shut down hotels being used to house asylum seekers. So far this year a record 28,076 people have crossed the English Channel in small boats, 46% more than in the same period in 2024. Protests at sites housing asylum seekers continued over the weekend and the Government is braced for further legal rights over the use of hotels. Read more: Starmer facing revolt over migrant hotels as up to 80 councils, including Labour, considering legal action Read more: Starmer returns to Scotland after cutting family holiday short for crunch Ukraine summit

David Blunkett has warned Sir Keir Starmer to take "radical" action. Picture: Getty

Lord Blunkett, who has suggested temporarily suspending elements of the European Convention on Human Rights and the UN Refugee Convention to deal with the problem, said Sir Keir had to be “radical” in his approach. A YouGov poll for The Times found that 71% per cent of voters believe the Prime Minister is handling the asylum hotel issue badly, including 56% of Labour supporters. The survey of 2,153 people carried out on August 20-21 found 37% of voters viewed immigration and asylum as the most important issue facing the country, ahead of 25% who said the economy and 7% who said the health service. Lord Blunkett told the newspaper: “I think that the individual measures the Government has taken are extremely helpful in their own right but don’t add up either to a comprehensive answer or an understandable narrative. “At the moment the issue is so toxic and beginning to get out of the Government’s grip to the point it is very hard to bring it back. A further package of actions is absolutely vital to start controlling both the public narrative and the delivery.” But Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar rejected the idea of shelving human rights protections to tackle the problem.

Anas Sarwar said the situation was “complex, it’s difficult”. Picture: Getty