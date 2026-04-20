The admission to Parliament on Monday comes after Lord Mandelson was given developed vetting status despite failing checks used to assess candidates for security clearances.

Downing Street has hinted that Sir Keir Starmer accepts he inadvertently misled MPs over Mandelson. Picture: Getty

By Danielle de Wolfe

Sir Keir Starmer will admit he 'inadvertently' misled Parliament over Peter Mandelson's appointment when he faces MPs in the Commons this afternoon.

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The PM is set to face the biggest battle of his career when he speaks before Parliament on Monday afternoon, setting out further details of the “unforgivable” error by officials who failed to tell him Peter Mandelson had failed his security vetting. Recent hours have seen Number 10 signal that the PM will accept he "inadvertently" misled MPs over the US ambassador's appointment. Asked whether Starmer had misled parliament, the PM’s spokesperson said: "The prime minister would never knowingly mislead parliament or the public. "He’s clear, though, that this information should have been provided to parliament. It should have been provided to him, it should have been provided to other government ministers. "But he clearly did not have this information – that is the crucial fact – he clearly did not have this information when he previously spoke to parliament." It comes as a written memo from Simon Case, the then cabinet secretary, penned to Starmer in November 2024, explains that if he wanted to appoint a politician like Peter Mandelson to the position of UK ambassador to the US, security vetting should take place before the appointment is formally announced. Read more: Mandelson’s firm's 'biggest client' allegedly linked to Chinese military Read more: Lammy rallies behind Starmer as rival party leaders double down on calls for PM to go over Mandelson row

Downing Street has hinted that Keir Starmer accepts he inadvertently misled MPs by not telling them that Peter Mandelson failed his security vetting. Picture: Alamy

In a Commons statement, Sir Keir will be faced with allegations he misled Parliament after telling MPs the proper process had been followed in appointing Lord Mandelson to the post of ambassador to the US, insisting he had been kept in the dark about the peer being red-flagged by security experts. Sir Keir effectively fired the Foreign Office’s top official, Sir Olly Robbins, last week after it emerged Lord Mandelson had been given developed vetting (DV) status despite failing checks carried out by the agency responsible for assessing security clearances. Whitehall veteran Sir Olly is expected to give his own account to MPs on Tuesday at the Foreign Affairs Committee. The scandal has fuelled calls for Sir Keir to resign, both from opposition parties and from his critics within the Labour movement who already fear an electoral bloodbath for the party in May’s contests in English councils and the Scottish and Welsh parliaments.

Lord Mandelson had been given developed vetting (DV) status despite failing checks . Picture: Alamy

The Prime Minister’s defence will be to blame officials for not telling him or the then foreign secretary David Lammy that UK Security Vetting (UKSV) had not cleared Lord Mandelson. A statement issued by No 10 on Sunday night said that although civil servants, rather than ministers, make decisions on vetting and clearance, there was nothing in the law to prevent ministers from being told. “There is nothing in the guidance which prevented information being shared in this scenario, in a proportionate and necessary way and subject to the appropriate procedural steps,” the statement on the Constitutional Reform and Governance Act said. While there are “legal obligations” under data protection rules, “no law prevents civil servants – while continuing to protect such sensitive personal information – from sensibly flagging UK Security Vetting recommendations or high level risks and mitigations”. UKSV’s privacy notice sets out that there are “limited circumstances in which relevant vetting information can be shared” if “a security risk has been identified”.