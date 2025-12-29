Prime Minister Keir Starmer has faced backlash after originally celebrating Mr Abd El-Fattah’s return to the UK on Boxing Day

The government have criticised posts by pro-democracy Egyptian-British activist Alaa Abd el-Fattah, who was in prison for almost all of the past 12 years. Picture: Alamy

By LBC Staff

The Government is facing calls from senior Labour MPs to strip Alaa Abd el-Fattah of his British citizenship after historic comments made by the Egyptian dissident were found online.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Prime Minister Keir Starmer has faced criticism after celebrating Mr Abd El-Fattah’s return to the UK on Boxing Day after posts emerged in which the activist appears to call for violence towards Zionists and the police. The posts, which date back to 2010, appear to be from Mr Abd El-Fattah’s X account - but could not be verified independently. “The Government condemns Mr El-Fattah’s historic tweets and considers them to be abhorrent,” the Foreign Office said on Sunday. Senior Labour MPs have allegedly described Sir Keir’s initial intervention as “shocking” and “ridiculous” as they backed calls for Mr El-Fattah to have his citizenship stripped. Read more: William and Kate's six mile 'ring of steel' security zone causes local outrage Read more: 'We have the makings of a deal' Trump-Zelenskyy peace talks begin in Florida

The Prime Minister originally said on Friday that he was “delighted” Mr Abd El-Fattah had been reunited with his loved ones in the UK. Picture: Getty

One unnamed MP told the Times: “It’s truly shocking that we’ve welcomed a racist antisemite into our country with open arms. Serious questions need to be asked about the lack of judgment here and the Home Office should seriously be contemplating stripping him of his British citizenship.” Another allegedly said: “Letting in a thug with a history of rampant antisemitism and anti-Zionism crossing the line into terror supporting and calling for the death of all Zionists is ridiculous and bad enough. “But after Bondi Beach and the Manchester synagogue attack when the PM said he’d do everything to make the Jewish community feel safe, this looks and sounds like a kick in the face. Fattah should undoubtedly lose his British citizenship.” Jewish organisations have criticised the “effusive” response from Sir Keir Starmer’s government to the Egyptian-British dual national’s return. They said the years-long campaign to secure his release, which successive Conservative and Labour governments lobbied for, showed a “lack of due diligence”. Mr Abd El-Fattah, a British-Egyptian dual national, was detained in Egypt in September 2019, and in December 2021 was sentenced to five years in prison on charges of spreading false news. His imprisonment was branded a breach of international law by UN investigators, and Mr Abd El-Fattah was released after being pardoned by Egyptian president Abdel-Fattah el-Sisi. The Prime Minister said on Friday that he was “delighted” Mr Abd El-Fattah had been reunited with his loved ones in the UK, a sentiment echoed by Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper and Justice Secretary David Lammy in similar posts.

Egyptian-British activist Alaa Abd El-Fattah (C) embraces his mother, Laila Soueif, and sister Sanaa, upon arriving home in Cairo after his release. Picture: Alamy