The Transport Secretary said the Prime Minister was determined to "root out this evil in our society" following the spate of attacks on Jewish communities

Heidi Alexander told LBC that the PM will continue to defend the right to protest. Picture: LBC

By Alex Storey

The Transport Secretary has defended the Prime Minister's stance on pro-Palestine marches and told LBC that Labour wants a country where "Jewish children don't have to go to school with "barbed wire around the buildings".

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Sir Keir Starmer and Shabana Mahmood speak with members of the Jewish community during a visit to Golders Green following the attack. Picture: Alamy

Starmer was met with jeers and heckles of "Keir Starmer, Jew harmer" when he visited Golders Green to meet emergency services who responded to the attack. Asked her reaction to the reception, Ms Alexander said: "I think he has said he totally understands the anger and the depth of feeling. "There has been a series of attacks, whether it was the Eaton Park synagogue incident, the arson attacks on the Jewish ambulances, Hatzalah, and then this. "I'm clear that the Prime Minister in this government wants to build a country where Jewish children don't have to go to school that have barbed wire around the buildings, and when the Jewish community goes to worship at their synagogues, they don't have to have a security guard stood at the door. "We've given more power to the police to take action against these intimidatory and these repeat marches where there's one community that is constantly on the receiving end.

"We will take action across the board to root out this evil in our society." Speaking after the attack, which saw the UK terrorism threat level raised to "severe", Starmer said he will continue to defend the country's right to a free speech. But he added: "If you are on a march or a protest where people are chanting, globalise the Intifada, you do have to stop and ask yourself, why am I not calling this out? "Why am I on a march where this is the chant? And I do think it’s time for people just to ask themselves that." Sir Keir suggested he was not in favour of banning the marches as a whole, and instead suggested a "whole of society response" was needed to draw attention to antisemitism, alongside "further powers" to police demonstrations.

Starmer suggested this week that he wanted to see tougher action against people using certain phrases at Gaza demonstrations. Picture: Getty