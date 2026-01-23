Members of the Labour Party's ruling national executive committee (NEC) have predicted that Burnham would struggle to make it through the selection process

Sir Keir Starmer, leader of the Labour Party and Andy Burnham, Mayor of Greater Manchester. Picture: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

The Prime Minister's allies have launched a campaign to block Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham from returning to Parliament, after a by-election was triggered by a Manchester MP stepping down.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Members of the Labour Party's ruling national executive committee (NEC) have predicted that Burnham would struggle to make it through the selection process, as the body is made up of a large number of Starmer loyalists who seek to avoid a leadership challenge. Andrew Gwynne announced on Thursday that he will stand down as an MP for medical reasons. He said he had suffered “significant ill health” over most of his parliamentary career and been advised by a GP that he would be unable “safely to return to work” in his job. Since February 2025, Mr Gwynne has sat as an Independent MP following his suspension from the Labour Party over offensive WhatsApp messages. The move triggers a by-election in Mr Gwynne’s Gorton and Denton seat, and has prompted suggestions that Mr Burnham – who has attracted speculation about his ambitions since last year – could seek to stand. Read more: Labour faces by-election as suspended MP steps down - opening way for Andy Burnham leadership challenge Read more: Returning to Parliament could be the biggest risk of Andy Burnham's career

Andrew Gwynne said he had suffered “significant ill health” over most of his parliamentary career and been advised by a GP that he would be unable “safely to return to work” in his job. Picture: Ian Forsyth/Getty Images

Officials and MPs have warned of the financial cost and political risk of a mayoral race that would be triggered if Mr Burnham pursued his political ambitions. The Greater Manchester Mayor's allies said that there would be discontent among MPs, trade unions, and party members if he were blocked from returning to Parliament. The Fire Brigades Union general secretary, Steve Wright, said: “It would be a democratic outrage if Andy Burnham was blocked from seeking selection as Labour’s byelection candidate in this seat. “In the event that a by-election takes place, as an affiliated union, the FBU will not stand by and allow senior Labour politicians like Andy to be carved out of this process. Our union will fiercely resist any attempts to stitch up the selection. “It’s vital that there is a full and open democratic procedure to choose Labour’s candidate to fight this byelection. Anything less would be unacceptable.”