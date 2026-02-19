Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has said "nobody is above the law", insisting Andrew should testify. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Danielle de Wolfe

The Prime Minister has insisted that Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor 'should testify' in the UK and US over links to disgraced paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein.

Sir Keir Starmer insisted "nobody is above the law" on Thursday, as the PM addressed growing calls for the former Prince to testify. It comes as nine police forces confirmed they are 'assessing information' contained within the Epstein Files linked to people trafficking allegations connected to two airports - London Luton and London Stansted. The National Crime Agency (NCA) has said it is supporting UK police forces investigating information in the Epstein files, in a bid to “enable a full and independent assessment of the information released”. Speaking on Thursday, the Prime Minister said: “Anybody who has any information should testify. So whether it’s Andrew or anybody else, anybody who has got relevant information should come forward to whatever the relevant body is, in this particular case we’re talking about Epstein, but there are plenty of other cases. "Anybody who has got information relating to any aspect of violence against women and girls has, in my view, a duty to come forward, whoever they are.” It comes as a former royal protection officer exclusively told LBC that the normal checks on people coming into Buckingham Palace were suspended to allow young women to visit Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor. Read more: Andrew 'suspended regular checks' to let young women into Buckingham Palace, former royal protection officer claims Read more: Ghislaine Maxwell had 'free pass' to Buckingham Palace, former royal protection officer tells LBC

As Prince Andrew with an unidentified woman in an undated photo from the Epstein files released by the US Department of Justice in February 2026. Picture: Alamy

Speaking with the BBC this morning, Sir Keir continued: “One of the core principles in our system is that everybody is equal under the law, and nobody is above the law, and it is really important that is applied across the board. “That is the principle. It’s a long-standing principle, it’s a very important principle of our country, our society, and it applies, and it has to apply in this case, in the same way as it would apply in any other case.” The developments came as Surrey Police urged people with information to come forward about claims of human trafficking and sexual assault from the 1990s. The force said the alleged offending, set out in a redacted report released by the US Department of Justice in December, took place in Virginia Water between 1994 and 1996. The Met is currently investigating allegations that the ex-peer committed misconduct in a public office by sharing sensitive information with the sex offender while Business Secretary in 2009 and 2010.

