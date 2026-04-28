Former Deputy PM could land a new front bench role after local elections

By Jacob Paul

Sir Keir Starmer has allegedly asked former Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner to come back to Labour’s frontbenches in an apparent bid to stave off a leadership challenge.

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Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has avoided a sleaze inquiry. Picture: Alamy

But pressure remains as 15 Labour backbenchers defied the Prime Minister’s plea and voted in favour of the Tory-led motion. However, Ms Rayner backed the PM despite fears she would go against his orders. But MPs are said to be openly discussing possible pacts between Rayner and Burnham, as well as Health Secretary Wes Streeting and Energy Secretary Ed Miliband, the Telegraph reports. Rayner held another secret meeting with Burnham four days after meeting Starmer, according to the newspaper, with sources claiming the Manchester mayor proposed a Blair-Brown-style leadership pact. Rayner is said to be hopeful HMRC’s investigation into her tax affairs could wrap up as early as this week and set up her return to the frontbenches. She could land a new ministerial role in a reshuffle as early as next Saturday following the local election results. Polling suggests Labour looks on course to suffer humiliating losses across various seats to the Greens and Reform. One ally told The Telegraph she remains uncertain about whether she really does want to come back to the forefront of Labour politics amid the Lord Mandelson vetting scandal as Downing Street prepares to hand over more files on the disgraced peer in the coming weeks.

Starmer visited a Breakfast Club In Greater Manchester with Burnham and Rayner. Picture: Getty