"That would be breaking news and not very good," the Prime Minister said as he corrected the record.

By Ella Bennett

Sir Keir Starmer has apologised to MPs after mistakenly suggesting the Government had struck a trade deal with North Korea.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Defending his record on the international stage, the Prime Minister said in the House of Commons that he had “been negotiating serious trade deals” during his premiership - including with North Korea. While the slip of the tongue led to some laughter around the House, the Prime Minister didn't realise his mistake until later when a colleague made him aware. He then stood up and laughed as he said: “I’ve just been handed a note saying that I inadvertently said we did a trade deal with North Korea rather than South Korea. “That would be breaking news and not very good. “So, before I’m referred to the Privileges Committee, can I correct the record in that regard? It was a slip of the tongue but a pretty unfortunate one.” Read more: Starmer extends fuel duty freeze for the rest of the year - but faces fury over Russian oil deal Read more: Andy Burnham said men who identify as women should be able to use female toilets

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, right, and South Korean President Lee Jae-myung shake hands. Picture: Alamy

MPs last month rejected a Conservative bid to refer Sir Keir to the Commons Privileges Committee by 335 votes to 223, majority 112. The vote took place after opposition allegations that the Prime Minister misled Parliament when he said “no pressure existed” in the process of appointing Lord Peter Mandelson as the UK’s ambassador to the US. Sir Keir wrongly pointed to a trade deal with North Korea in an answer to the Liberal Democrat leader during Wednesday’s Prime Minister’s Questions. Sir Ed Davey claimed former health secretary Wes Streeting and Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham, whom he named as “Labour leadership candidates”, had both “ruled out any support for Britain joining the customs union with the EU, despite the fact that it would boost growth and help us cut the cost of living”. He asked: “Is the Prime Minister relieved that he has finally something that he can agree with his colleagues on?” Sir Keir replied: “In the last two years, I’ve been negotiating serious trade deals, which are vital for our most important sectors of the economy. “They’re trade deals with the EU, but also with India, North Korea and the United States.”

Starmer apologises for ‘slip of the tongue’ in announcing deal with North Korea. Picture: Alamy