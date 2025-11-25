Starmer apologises to headteacher after doing 6-7 dance in primary school
Sir Keir Starmer has apologised to a headteacher after leading schoolchildren in a version of the viral 6-7 dance meme.
On a visit to Welland Academy in Peterborough with Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson yesterday, Sir Keir was reading with pupils when one of them noted they were on page 67 of the book, causing the Prime Minister to carry out a juggling hand gesture dance - in a reference to the internet meme that has swept classrooms.
The phrase “6-7”, and the accompanying dance, has become a viral internet sensation and was named Dictionary.com's Word of the Year for 2025.
Schoolchildren across the UK are plugged into the viral craze, which is performed whenever the numbers 6-7 come up, and it has confused parents and teachers alike.
After he performed the gesture, a teacher at the school told the PM: “You know children get into trouble for saying that our in school. We are not over that yet, the 6-7, it's still very much a thing."
As he left, headteacher Jo Anderson told Sir Keir that the dance was banned at the school.
He joked: “I didn't start it, Miss.”
He later posted on Instagram: "I think I just got myself put in detention."
According to Dictonary.com, the phrase is thought to have originated from a song called Doot Doot (67) by US rapper Skrilla.
The song went viral on TikTok and on other social media videos to describe the height of basketball players.
In the US, teenager Maverick Trevillian became known as the "6-7" kid after he yelled the catchphrase at a basketball game.