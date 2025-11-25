Sir Keir Starmer has apologised to a headteacher after leading schoolchildren in a version of the viral 6-7 dance meme.

On a visit to Welland Academy in Peterborough with Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson yesterday, Sir Keir was reading with pupils when one of them noted they were on page 67 of the book, causing the Prime Minister to carry out a juggling hand gesture dance - in a reference to the internet meme that has swept classrooms.

The phrase “6-7”, and the accompanying dance, has become a viral internet sensation and was named Dictionary.com's Word of the Year for 2025.

Schoolchildren across the UK are plugged into the viral craze, which is performed whenever the numbers 6-7 come up, and it has confused parents and teachers alike.