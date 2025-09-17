A man allegedly captured on video at the Unite the Kingdom rally calling for Sir Keir Starmer to be assassinated has been arrested by police.

Between 110,000 and 150,000 people turned out for far-right activist Tommy Robinson’s rally on Saturday in central London, and about 5,000 were involved in an anti-racism counter-demonstration.

In a video filmed at the rally, which was shared widely online, a man appears to say “Keir Starmer needs to be assassinated” and “someone needs to shoot Keir Starmer”.

The Metropolitan Police said a 56-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of malicious communications on Sunday.

The force said out of the 24 people arrested at the protests on Saturday, 23 were believed to be involved in the Unite the Kingdom rally and “one was believed to be involved in the counter-protest”.

