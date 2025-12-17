Sir Keir Starmer is facing a backbench rebellion over plans to curb jury trials. Picture: Getty

By Chay Quinn

Sir Keir Starmer is facing a backbench rebellion over plans to curb jury trials - with 39 MPs breaking ranks to demand a U-turn on the controversial measure.

Justice Secretary David Lammy announced plans to reserve jury trials only for when defendants faced serious charges such as rape and murder, and those with a likely sentence of more than three years in prison, in a bid to ease the backlog in the crown courts. In a bombshell letter published on Wednesday, 38 Labour MPs and suspended Labour stalwart Diane Abbott called on the plans to be dropped. The letter to Sir Keir Starmer was penned by Karl Turner, the MP for Hull East, who has been a vocal critic of Lammy's plans. He called Lammy's measures "stark raving barmy" in a fiery interview with Ben Kentish on December 3. "Many more MPs, not on this letter, have said they will rebel if necessary," Mr Turner wrote on social media, as he shared the text of the letter. Read More: Labour MP eviscerates 'stark raving barmy' Lammy axing juries in furious rant at his own leadership Read More: David Lammy 'considering wiping childhood criminal records'

BREAKING: 38 Labour MPs sign open letter urging the PM to drop proposed plans to do away with some jury trials. I have pleaded with the PM not to march us all up the hill to be marched back down again. Many more MP’s, not on this letter, have said they will rebel if necessary! pic.twitter.com/18Smc1QXEj — Karl Turner MP (@KarlTurnerMP) December 17, 2025

The letter branded the Government's proposals "an ineffective way of dealing with the crippling backlog in cases in our criminal justice system". The MPs, whose number is largely made up of the left of the party, added there is a "growing number of our colleagues who are not prepared to support these proposals" when it comes to the Commons. "The drastic restriction of the right to trial by jury is not a silver bullet. To limit a fundamental right for what will make a marginal difference to the backlog, if any, is madness and will cause more problems than it solves," the letter added. The MPs suggested a series of alternatives to tackling the backlog, including increasing the number of sitting days for courts.

